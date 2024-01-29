Far from Paris, a French town attracts celebrities for Jacquemus' show

Designers have long chosen alternative locations for runway shows outside the main fashion week cities, and Jacquemus has solidified Southern France as the brand's preferred locale.

Simon Porte Jacquemus hosted the show for his eponymous brand in the enchanting town of Saint-Paul-de-Vence on Monday, following the conclusion of haute couture events.

This medieval village in the French Riviera, once a haven for artists like Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso, offers splendid views of the surrounding countryside and the Mediterranean Sea.

The show, titled 'Les Sculptures,' took place at the Fondation Maecht, a private museum renowned for its incredible sculpture garden and extensive collection of Alberto Giacometti pieces.

Front-row attendees included celebrities such as Julia Roberts, fashion stylist Carine Roitfeld, and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. The co-ed presentation, opened by Gigi Hadid, showcased a striking sculptural silhouette, with the Dutch Palestinian model wearing a belted coat with an exaggerated shoulder, collar, and round neckline.

Men's outerwear featured a similar neckline, creating a silhouette with bold shoulders and upper arms that was cinched at the waist.

Kylie Jenner wore a dress in red mousseline, similar to that seen on the runway, and also featured bold shoulders and a draped neckline which ruched into a mini dress. It was instantly available on the brand’s ecommerce store for 1,220 pounds.