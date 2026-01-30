Farfetch presents an exclusive modest curation highlighting Arab talent

FARFETCH, the global platform for luxury, announces the launch of an exclusive curation highlighting Arab talent and celebrating the Middle Eastern fashion community during Ramadan. The curation, featuring almost one hundred exclusive pieces, is a showcase for interpretations of modest dressing, bringing together international brands such as Isabel Marant, Juwelina Paris, La DoubleJ, Malone Souliers, and Missoni, along with prominent Arab talent, including Saiid Kobeisy and Baruni.

Reflecting the vision of Ramadan as a moment of communal and family celebration, the curation also features kidswear brands including Tutu du Monde and La Stupenderia, providing a sophisticated range of choice for the whole family.

"We have observed a robust pattern in consumer behaviour, with searches for modest wear increasing by 62 per cent during the Ramadan period," said Erwan Jacob, VP Growth Marketing at FARFETCH. "This trend highlights the importance of cultural moments in driving luxury consumer engagement. It is common to observe sales growth in the MENA region during this period, which reflects how modest fashion is embedded in the communal and family spirit of the occasion."

Credits: FARFETCH

A representative from Baruni, a contemporary luxury fashion brand based in Dubai, said: “Baruni is delighted to partner with FARFETCH for the launch of our ‘Amira’ collection. Inspired by the enchanting narratives of One Thousand and One Nights, the collection is named after the Arabic word for princess, bringing our signature statement details and elegant silhouettes to life.”

The campaign features an inspiring duo of talent, embodying the spirit of modest elegance through their own global perspectives: Romy Nassar and Cyrus Amini.

Doralice Belli, Head of Merchandising at FARFETCH, said: “The broad representation of brands in our exclusive Ramadan curation is a direct reflection of what we know our customers are seeking. From the handcrafted opulence of haute couture to the comfort of ready-to-wear, this year's collection is a tribute to the various styles that customers embrace during this time of year and a special highlight of Arab talent.”

The curations will launch in early February and are available throughout April, exclusively on the FARFETCH website.