FASH Award adapted concept to change in study programmes

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the non-profit German Fashion Industry Foundation, the European Fashion Award FASH was redesigned. Networking, feedback and exchange with the jury will be the new focus of the worldwide European Fashion Award FASH.

"With the new concept, we have adapted our competition to the fundamentally changed study programmes, a new generation and the profound change in the fashion industry," explains Joachim Schirrmacher, director of the German Fashion Industry Foundation - SDBI. His strives to promote young design students and graduates in a sustained way. The prize of 5,000 euros will be awarded a two-day workshop and two individually tailored coaching sessions.

Applications until 10 May

The international jury, that chooses up to 20 nominees and selects the winners, consists of Ioana Ciolacu, Creative Director Ioana Ciolacu, Bucharest; Michael Court, designer Vivienne Westwood, London; Jürgen Gessler, CEO of Strenesse, Nördlingen; Torsten Hochstetter, Global Creative Director Puma, Herzogenaurach; Joachim Schirrmacher, Creative Consultant, Berlin; Franco Tettamanti, fashion photographer, Paris and Andrea Unterberger, Head of Design Team Akris, St. Gallen.

Application with a portfolio of previous work, motivation letter and CV is possible until 10 May 2018 at www.fash.berlin

Photo: FASH Award