Fashion as an emotional blanket

In response to ongoing global turmoil, womenswear for Fall 2025 will offer a comforting embrace, with designs that prioritize introspection and emotional security. As consumers increasingly seek solace and protection in their wardrobes, the focus will shift toward soft, enveloping layers that serve both physical and emotional needs. This season, concepts of wrapping and swaddling take center stage, especially in knitwear and outerwear, offering a tangible way to counteract the stresses of the world. At its core, this trend redefines clothing as an emotional blanket—providing not just warmth, but a sense of refuge in turbulent times.

About Written for FashionUnited by Melissa Moylan, Vice President of Womenswear at FS Written for FashionUnited by Melissa Moylan, Vice President of Womenswear at FS More about FS here.

The concept of introverted clothing will elevate sweaters to new heights, pushing knitwear into the spotlight as an investment category. Brands like The Row are leading this evolution by prioritizing exceptional quality in knitwear, offering timeless staples in core colors. For a modern twist, new styles will introduce wrapped elements and high shield necklines, with sweaters at the forefront of the 'swaddling' trend. This look highlights the use of additional fabric for crossover styling and cape-like illusions. Meanwhile, designers like Michael Kors are advancing the trend through innovative knotted techniques, transforming the familiar practice of tying sweaters around the waist into integrated details. These knots appear around shoulders or necklines as singular garments or as part of coordinated sets. As a commercially viable interpretation, funnel necks, inspired by snoods, act as a shielded layer. With higher necks compared to traditional turtlenecks, the funnel neck is ideal for heavy sweaters, though it can also be adapted for young contemporary hyper-cropped styles.

Dries van Noten FW24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Michael Kors FW24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

When exploring the concept of an emotional blanket, outerwear is an obvious choice and also a canvas for shape innovation. Cocoon silhouettes will emerge, offering a more refined and elegant alternative to bulky oversized styles. This direction influences coats with sloped shoulders and gently curved sleeves, evoking the comforting sensation of nesting. Another key style is the scarf coat, designed to envelop the wearer with draped, around-the-neck styling. Totême's viral embroidered scarf coat will continue to influence this message, as a forward fashion style with commercial viability. Additionally, integrated cape-like elements will add another layer of coverage, enhancing the overall sense of protection.

Paris RTW Streets style SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jil Sander FW24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

From a cultural standpoint, the ongoing global unrest, coupled with the pervasive flattening effect of digital screens, has reshaped humanity's relationship with our senses. As a result, there’s an intensified craving for tactile materials as well as sensorial retail experiences—especially those that engage touch. As far as materials go, both sweater and outerwear categories offer tactility with fuzzy and fringe knits, plush fur or teddy-like textures, and quilting. Extending tactility into physical spaces offers a directional proposition. MaxMara's innovative Fluffy Residence pop-ups in Milan and London brought the brand's iconic teddy outerwear to life in a cozy, tactile haven made entirely of teddy fabric. More recently, Nanushka's New York City flagship, which opened in September 2024, balances minimalist design with soothing, tactile elements like soft carpeting, flowing drapery, and tufted furniture, creating a serene, cloud-like ambiance. These sensorial environments not only attract customers but also enhance the shopping experience, as the inherent touch-and-feel aspect of physical retail often leads to purchases.

Isabel Marant FW24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Paris RTW SS25 Street style Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As we look forward to Fall 2025, fashion as an emotional blanket goes beyond a comforting aesthetic—it signals a deeper shift in consumer needs and values. In a world marked by uncertainty and digital overload, the desire for tactile, introspective, and protective clothing has never been more pronounced. Knitwear and outerwear are evolving to offer more than just warmth; they’re becoming vessels for emotional refuge, with design details that embrace, shield, and soothe. Whether it’s the enveloping cocoon shapes, the tactile allure of teddy fabrics, or shielded funnel necks, these garments provide a tangible form of protection against the outside world. As fashion moves toward this comforting embrace, it's clear that the future will prioritize not just how we look, but how we feel—transforming clothing into an emotional shield that provides sanctuary in challenging times.