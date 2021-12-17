Fashion Designer Ilona Reemers spices up men’s label CHRIS CAYNE

I am Ilona Reemers, proud new Fashion Designer of the nautical fashion label CHRIS CAYNE of The Shirtmakers in Hoevelaken. A wonderful challenge that I’m enthusiastically working on for almost one year now.

My story starts 16 years ago, when I started at The Fashion Academy in Rotterdam in 2005. After many years of studying and doing an internship, I knew that, as a fashion girl, I wanted to start working for leading international designer lifestyle brands, such as Gaastra and Tommy Hilfiger (PVH Corporation). This is where I gained many years of work experience and know how.

In 2020, I decided to take on a new challenge as Senior Fashion Designer at The Shirtmakers in Hoevelaken. Soon, I was invited for an interview and I got the assignment to give the men’s label CHRIS CAYNE a new look and put it back on the map. What a great challenge! During the past few months, I’ve been working with great enthusiasm on different CHRIS CAYNE collections and branding. Therefore, I’m excited to be able to give a short description about the new look. The collection will be split up in 2 nautical collections, namely Casual Wear and Casual/Sport. The Casual Wear collection is comfortable, stylish, colourful and contemporary. The Casual/Sport line is more sporty and makes more use of clean technical materials, red/white/blue colours and branded trims. All Casual Wear product groups feature our new yacht logo. The Casual/Sport styles with our newly developed red/white/blue ‘nautical flag’ tape. This provides a distinction in the branding but also unity in the two different collection segments.

Quality is key!

All our fabrics within our men’s label CHRIS CAYNE are selected and developed with love and quality. We too are on a mission to create fashion that ‘Wastes Nothing and Welcomes Everything’. Today, the world is facing some of its greatest challenges yet - from climate change and resource scarcity to inequality and prejudice. One fashion brand can’t change all this, but through the power of partnership and collaboration within The Shirtmakers, we will strive in the future to do everything we can to create a sustainable future of fashion.

Variation is key!

A wide range of products in different product groups based on diversity in fabrics (solids/textures/jacquards), finishings, stripes, allover prints provide CHRIS CAYNE with the right look. In addition, we offer a wide range of fits. Inspired by the fashion of today.

Price is key!

We are working hard on a healthy price structure in the collection to assure there is something for everyone!

Come and take a look at our retailers and get inspired!

