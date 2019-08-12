Fashion Evolution. Do we really know the meaning of Lifestyle?

The world of fashion is very fast and continuously changing. The reason why is very simple: creativity doesn’t have boundaries.

The constant need to innovate, to create, to amaze and to fascinate, makes the fashion industry one of the sectors in which art and business are merged, putting into question previous boundaries and sector limits.

This is the reason why, more and more scholars and opinion leaders are envisioning the future of fashion as a field that will be no more characterized by a product-related industry, such as based on apparel and accessories, and more and more will be based on something more immaterial and traversal: experiences, and subsequently products, that will be characterized by new common business logics.

Fashion brands are already working across different industries: design, interiors, food, hospitality, beauty; this is why if it is no news that fashion is an hybrid by itself, in the future fashion will become more and more part of the broader experience, design, and lifestyle industries, managers will have to understand the rules of the new businesses, that will regulate this ecosystem.

What is the Lifestyle Management about?

Maybe the first question is pretty obvious: what is the Lifestyle Management about? It is the specialized high education University Master that permits you to understand from one side how to manage creative and business processes within creativity-based and experience-based Companies; from the other side, it will represent an insight into the specificities of these industries: from Design, to Wellness, to Beauty, with a focus on the phenomenon of Digital Beauty, and to conclude with Events Management..

The second question could be: how? Thanks to a unique program able to combine the experience of the three leading Italian Universities, with the deep know-how of successful managers, designers and entrepreneurs, inside the compelling setting of the City of Creativity: Milano, the capital of Design -let’s think about the Furniture Fair and the FuoriSalone - and of the expereinces. All together, in the Master degree in Lifestyle Management offered by Milano Fashion Institute !

Master in Lifestyle Management: Design, Wellness & Events

Firstly the Master in Lifestyle Management: Design, Wellness & Events, is an international program, completely in English, recognized as first level University Master, accredited by the Polytechnic of Milan, School of Design, and will release 60 university credits (CFU, i.e. "crediti formativi universitari").

More in details, the Master is aimed at training those professionals who will act as a “bridge” between creative and managerial processes in the lifestyle and creative based industries.

From being junior brand manager, to product manager, merchandising manager, or event manager, the common denominator is to understand and manage the complexity of creative design processes, as well as projects aimed at designing services, brand identities and powerful storytelling.

Traditional companies, from fashion to design, are radically re-thinking their business models, designing new strategies for targeting new customer segments, and addressing the needs of a new, demanding, unexpected customer base. That’s why brands are moving into lifestyle, from fashion, to design, wellness, experiences and event management too.

The professional figures

In the tradition of Milano Fashion Institute the figures are therefore ‘hybrid’, multidisciplinary, able to put themselves in a proactive way as intermediaries’ between purely creative profiles, the managerial profiles and, finally, communication profiles.

Therefore, different professional areas of interest are identified, representing the ideal connection between the creative ideation of the products and their integration in managerial processes at company level, brand and business units.

In particular, the following junior profiles are identified within the Design, Events and Beauty sectors:

Junior Brand Manager ; for the management and planning of the characteristic brand processes of the design, wellness and lifestyle sectors.

; for the management and planning of the characteristic brand processes of the design, wellness and lifestyle sectors. Junior Marketing Manager ; for the design and management of marketing processes and customer relationship management.

; for the design and management of marketing processes and customer relationship management. Junior Merchandiser ; for the management and implementation of strategies and techniques for the construction of collections architectures, in the lifestyle, design, and wellness sectors.

; for the management and implementation of strategies and techniques for the construction of collections architectures, in the lifestyle, design, and wellness sectors. Junior Product Manager ; for the management of product development processes, from physical products to services, to experience, in line with the business development strategies.

; for the management of product development processes, from physical products to services, to experience, in line with the business development strategies. Junior Licensing Manager ; for the joint coordination, together with the product management team, of brand extension projects, both within licensee companies of different sectors (lifestyle, design, cosmetics), and within fashion companies that implement brand extensions strategies.

; for the joint coordination, together with the product management team, of brand extension projects, both within licensee companies of different sectors (lifestyle, design, cosmetics), and within fashion companies that implement brand extensions strategies. Art Director Assistant ; for creative supervision of both experiential and product projects, starting from the definition of concepts, contents, visual and aesthetic-design aspects.

; for creative supervision of both experiential and product projects, starting from the definition of concepts, contents, visual and aesthetic-design aspects. Trend Analyst ; for the identification and understanding of contemporary, established and emerging trends, from marketing to trend forecasting as input for the definition of business development strategies.

; for the identification and understanding of contemporary, established and emerging trends, from marketing to trend forecasting as input for the definition of business development strategies. Event Designer ; for the creation, design and conceptual development of brand events and experiences, including retail, in the various sectors with high symbolic content and not only.

; for the creation, design and conceptual development of brand events and experiences, including retail, in the various sectors with high symbolic content and not only. Event Manager ; for the management of the project management processes and the coordination of the organization of events and trade shows, with responsibility for the technical, logistical, creative aspects, and related activities of brand building, marketing strategy and communication strategy.

; for the management of the project management processes and the coordination of the organization of events and trade shows, with responsibility for the technical, logistical, creative aspects, and related activities of brand building, marketing strategy and communication strategy. Digital Content Manager; for the management and design of digital content and storytelling strategies, related to a product, an experience, a collection, or a brand, in coordination with the marketing team.

