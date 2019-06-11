Fashion for Good introduces new theme "Colour"

Following the previous two successful themes, Splash and Naked, global sustainability initiative Fashion for Good has launched a new theme named Colour in their Good Shop on Thursday that explores alternative methods for colouring textiles and footwear. Six brands and designers challenge current dyeing and colouring processes in fashion, which can be explored in the Good Shop. There will also be events, workshops and panel discussions accompanying the theme, dyeing, digital printing and more.

For the next three months, Colour will introduce a global audience to the innovations used by familiar brands such as Tommy Jeans, Fjällräven, Adidas and Popupshop and the trailblazing techniques of sustainability consultant Audrey Louise Reynolds and sustainable footwear brand Rombaut.

“Colour has a rich history in fashion, shading our clothing so we can express who we are. Natural dyes were once the standard throughout the industry, but synthetic dyes which created more brilliant, and a wider range of tints, quickly replaced them. Using 5 trillion litres a year, fabric dyeing now accounts for 20 percent of global water pollution and is responsible for countless health and environmental issues from the 8000 chemicals used in the process,” explains Fashion for Good in a press release sent on Friday.

On view at the Good Shop will be - among others - Bella Hadid’s favourite shoes, which are entirely vegan, courtesy of Belgian designer Mats Rombaut whose lettuce sandals have been a hit on Instagram. “Rombaut wants to show fashion can be both exciting and sustainable, that’s why we are thrilled to partner with Fashion for Good and fight for the same cause together,” says Rombaut founder Mats Rombaut in the press release.

Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven will showcase its innovative technique to colour their polyester that was developed by WeaReSpinDye, an alumni innovator of the Fashion for Good Accelerator Programme while Audrey Louise Reynolds scavenges ingredients from the environment to create all natural, artisanal dyes and advises major brands around the world on how to colour better. The PVH Denim Centre in Amsterdam is the first innovation centre of its kind, where the recycled Tommy Jeans are created.