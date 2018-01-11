Fashion for Good partners with Adidas to drive sustainable adaption throughout the industry

London - 2018 is set to become the year sustainable fashion goes mainstream, as more and more fashion retailers, companies and initiatives join forces to make a positive change. Fashion for Good, the global platform for sustainable fashion, has partnered with sportswear leader Adidas to accelerate and scale sustainable innovation in the fashion industry.

The new partnership sees Adidas playing a significant role in driving Fashion for Good's innovation agenda forward by helping define focus areas, taking place in the selection of new innovators for its Plug and Play Accelerator and providing expertise and mentorship to circular fashion startups. In return, as a corporate partner for Fashion Good, Adidas will gain specialized scouting and screening support, as well as advantageous access to innovations ready to launch to the market through Fashion for Good's extensive network.

"With this new partnership, we are gaining a committed partner and industry leader that has strong sustainability and innovation credentials, which solidifies our position as a global initiative to make all fashion good," said a spokesperson for Fashion for Good to FashionUnited. "It will broaden our base of partners and we are hoping more brands will follow their lead."

In addition, Adidas will also contribute to the ongoing development of the complete Fashion for Good Experience, an experiential, consumer-facing concept space that is slated to open to the public in Autumn 2018. "We want to be a driver for sustainable innovation, both within the industry and towards consumers," added James Carnes, Vice President Strategy Creation, Adidas. "At Adidas, we have an Open Source approach where we believe in solving problems through collaboration with others. In this line of thinking, our partnership with Fashion for Good reinforces our commitment to sustainability and to building a network that impacts the world of consumers — together."

Fashion for Good recently announced it had partnered with German etailer Zalando, which together with Adidas, C&A, Galeries Lafayette Group, Kering, as well as organisations such as the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, IDH – the Sustainable Trade Initiative, Impact Hub Amsterdam, McDonough Innovation, Plug and Play and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition support its programmes.

"Fashion for Good looking for brands that have an aligned vision around enabling the daring invention and widespread adoption of good fashion practice," added the spokesperson noting that Fashion for Good has an open invitation to the entire fashion industry to join.

Photos: courtesy of Fashion for Good