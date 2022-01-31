FASHION FORWARD: Fynch-Hatton presents sustainable MEN Collection Autumn/Winter 2022

German label Fynch-Hatton's new Autumn/Winter collection shows a major evolution in sustainability, making strong male statements with new winter colours and trendy textured effects.

READY FOR STYLE?, FASHION FORWARD and THE GREAT OUTDOORS are the three exciting theme capsules FW 2022 of the popular casual label Fynch-Hatton from Mönchengladbach. Individual, masculine looks are created through the sophisticated interplay of high-quality fabrics, modern patterns and perfectly coordinated, focused colour themes.

"Our collection has gained in modernity, while price ranges and quality standards have remained unchanged," says Christoph Brandts, Managing Director at Fynch-Hatton.

picture: Fynch-Hatton

The collection features some novelties. For example, patch pockets are played with from knitwear to sweats and chinos. Nylon ribbon applications underline the male look, cargo trousers and shortened jackets complement the modern outfit. In the knitwear segment, structure-mix details dominate, while a play with teddy sets new accents. "We have developed innovative hybrid solutions with techno sweat fabrics," explains Christoph Brandts. "Another focus continues to be the overshirt with boiled wool looks in the ranges. In addition, in the shirt we focus on large and spread checks in Wool Look optics."

The fashion label transfers its distinct colour expertise into looks and outfits: monthly coordinated strap colours create a calm and harmonious transition, but at the same time offer room for exciting colour novelties.

Fynch-Hatton scores with sustainability

For some time now, Fynch-Hatton has been holistically aligning its entire collection planning with its sustainability strategy, expanding the use of sustainable and certified materials by at least 10% per collection. "The collection has exceeded our sustainability target this year as it is 63.5% sustainable. Our target for this year was 60%," says Mathias Eckert, CEO at Fynch-Hatton. In 2023, the company aims to be sustainable in all its products.

The three capsules of the autumn/winter collection 2022

>READY FOR STYLE?< [ 15.07 - 15.08.2022 ]

Fynch-Hatton ushers in the season with new winter colours and cool textures. Injected-yarn looks in jersey set new accents, while shirts alternate between checks, smart prints, graphic designs and floral motifs. The Basic Stretch Chino appears in a new, modern fit, the range of denims has been greatly developed and is complemented by a 5-pocket with structure print. And the capsule offers a lot more: a sweat jacket with polo collar and sporty zipper details, overshirt jackets in coloured denim and lightweight puffer jackets and waistcoats.

picture: Fynch-Hatton

> FASHION FORWARD < [15.08. to 15.09.2022]

The second capsule offers new textures and looks at their best. High-quality cotton-silk blends with nappy-yarn effects and styles in elaborate jacquard designs convince in the knitwear segment. Advanced hybrid styles in an intertechno fabric as well as longsleeves and rugbies complete the collection in new stripe designs. Fynch-Hatton rounds off with new, sporty shirt shapes. For cooler days, overshirt jackets in corduroy and light, lined blousons in natural, high-quality materials - from cotton to goat suede to lamb nappa - are convincing. The collection offers matching wool-touch jersey chinos in checks and plain colours. .

picture: Fynch-Hatton

> The Great Outdoors < [15.09. bis 15.10.2022]

High-quality two-tone looks and cable knits, argyle patterns and multicolour stripes define the look of this capsule. It offers high-quality merino cashmere in a wide range of colours, sporty troyers and cardigans in premium polar fleece as well as troyers and cardigans in a high-quality herringbone look. The must-have is the slightly oversized corduroy shirt. The motto "The Great Outdoors" is fulfilled at the latest with the reversible puffer jackets, the versatile parkas as well as wool overshirts and wool coats with fake fur collars. Matching: wool jerseys and corduroy trousers as joggpants.

picture: Fynch-Hatton

The order period Autumn/Winter 2022 runs until February, 25 2022.

