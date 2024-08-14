'Fashion is emotion': 30 years of GANG and the Chini family's passion

Denim is more than just a fabric—it's a way of life that has defined GANG for three decades. Founded by Roberto Chini, an Italian visionary with relentless drive, the German denim label has become a staple in the denim industry. The involvement of his daughters in the business underscores the importance of family, as they work together to bring their shared vision to life.

In an exclusive interview with FashionUnited, Roberto Chini and his daughter Jessica Pupavac, who is also part of the management team, discuss the inspiring story and future plans of GANG. Their tales of Italian passion, family values, and the pursuit of excellence highlight the brand’s enduring success.

Beginnings: A dream becomes reality

Chini arrived in Germany in 1970. Although he initially started his career in the hospitality industry, his heart was already set on fashion. "My dream and my goal were always about fashion. I knew right away that I had to bring Italian fashion here and turn it into something significant," he recalls.

Credits: GANG

In 1984, Chini took the decisive step into the fashion world and founded CHINI & COMPANY GmbH. During the late 1970s and 1980s, he began importing Italian fashion brands into Germany, quickly establishing himself as a key player in the industry. With extensive knowledge of the Italian fashion market and a deep passion for design, he achieved remarkable success. His portfolio featured renowned brands like Fiorucci, Ball, and Best Company.

The birth of GANG

The concept for GANG was born in the early 1990s, inspired by New York's vibrant streetwear scene and the burgeoning hip-hop culture. Chini saw the potential in these trends and decided to bring them to Europe. Initially focused on youthful, urban fashion, GANG quickly gained acclaim for its innovative designs and high-quality products.

Credits: GANG

The brand's early collections were enthusiastically received by a young, fashion-conscious audience. "We observed what was happening in New York, what was trendy in America. That's how we continued to shape GANG," Chini explains. This international perspective and keen sense of what was popular helped the brand establish itself in the fiercely competitive fashion industry. "I made a lot of valuable connections, met important people, and made some excellent deals, which allowed us to grow steadily."

Family business: Welcoming a new generation

Today, GANG is a true family enterprise. Daughter Jessica Pupavac has been with the company for several years, infusing it with fresh energy and innovative ideas. "It's absolutely wonderful; it’s a lot of fun, and we work exceptionally well together," she says of collaborating with her father. Prior to joining GANG, Pupavac successfully ran a fashion store alongside her mother. This retail experience benefits her current role: "I oversee sales and manage our key accounts. Additionally, I collaborate with our design team to develop new collections."

Credits: GANG

Lara, the younger daughter, is also part of the family's vision, currently studying fashion management in Munich. Chini takes immense pride in his daughters' contributions and their collaboration within the family business. "Working with my children is truly wonderful, and I hope it continues; it would be the most fulfilling outcome. Ultimately, though, the decision is theirs to make." The family's Italian heritage infuses their work with a deep emotional passion that defines the philosophy at GANG. "Having grown up immersed in this world from a young age, the passion is innate and always present," says Pupavac.

Credits: GANG

Perfect fit und anniversary collection

At the core of GANG has always been the perfect fit of its jeans and pants. With ten different fits, complemented by three inseam lengths and four rise options, the brand meets diverse needs and body types. "From the very start, it’s been crucial for us to create pants that fit flawlessly. It’s become a hallmark of our brand," Chini emphasizes. Committed to authentic washes and premium materials, the company strives to deliver the best to its customers. "Authenticity is paramount for our products—this is what matters most to me," he adds.

Credits: GANG

This commitment to perfection and authenticity continues to define every facet of GANG, including the special capsule collection marking the company's 30th anniversary—a celebration of 'blue gold.' "Our anniversary collection features twelve pieces and showcases styles that have stood the test of time. Though it’s a small collection, it carries great significance," Pupavac shares. "We’ve just delivered it to our partners and are thrilled with the positive response."

Sustainability in practice

At GANG, sustainability is more than just a buzzword; it is a fundamental principle embedded in the company's core philosophy. Chini is committed to incorporating eco-friendly practices across every facet of production and operations. "We produce in various countries. While our main platform is based in Italy, we also manufacture in Serbia, Albania, Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, and Morocco," he explains.

A standout feature of their sustainability strategy is the CO2-neutral headquarters in Kolbermoor, Bavaria. "Everything at this site is eco-conscious, from start to finish," Chini notes. The building is equipped with a geothermal heating and cooling system, as well as photovoltaic panels, and operates entirely on green electricity. All initiatives are geared towards environmental protection. "Minimizing transport distances and managing resources wisely are fundamental to our sustainability efforts." This represents a significant stride towards a more responsible fashion industry.

Credits: GANG

Expanding presence in European markets

GANG is strategically expanding its presence across Europe, focusing on steady and sustainable growth. Chini aims to collaborate with the right partners to ensure this growth is both meaningful and enduring. Empathy and compatibility are crucial for building successful and lasting relationships. Currently, GANG is already available through prominent retailers such as About You, Otto, and Zalando.

Another key objective is to enhance their online presence and offer customers a wider array of choices. While there are many exciting future plans, the priority remains on staying solid and healthy as a company without pursuing aggressive growth tactics. "We’re not interested in forcing growth. We want to listen, because fashion is pure emotion," Chini emphasizes. By balancing family values with business strategies, GANG is well-positioned for continued success. The strong family bonds provide a stable foundation for navigating both creative and commercial challenges with a shared passion. Here’s to celebrating the next 30 years!