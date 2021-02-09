FASHION IS NOW - Fashinnovation's manifest

Since 2018, FASHINNOVATION has hosted over 400 of fashion's leading innovators to audiences representing 120 countries. Respected voices like Diane Von Furstenberg, Susan Rockefeller, Kenneth Cole, Julie Gilhart, and Fern Mallis. It is in partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, Parsons School of Design, FIT, LIM College, Fashion Trust Arabia, etc. as well as it is supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships.

On February 11, 2021, beginning at 8:15 AM during a reimagined NYFW, FASHINNOVATION will bring together international business CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, and creatives at a time when new ideas are needed most under their 2020 slogan of "Fashion Is NOW".

In the film recently produced by Fashinnovation and their Creative Director - Vinicius Monteiro - titled Fashion Is NOW, participants included: Mara Hoffman, Giulio Bonazzi (Founder at Aquafil), Nigel Barker (Fashion Photographer), Larry Milstein (Founder, PRZM), Stephanie Thomas (Founder at Cur8able), Stephanie Benedetto (Founder of Queen of Raw), Christopher Lacy (Co-Founder at Retail Revolution), Jason Naylor (Artist), Arwa Alammari (Designer), Burak Cakmak (Former Dean at Parsons School of Design) and Javier Goyeneche (Founder of EcoAlf).

Speakers on February 11th will include Steve Madden, Donna Karan, Tonne Goodman and many others. It will be a 12 hour day with a knowledge full agenda.

The Fashinnovation platform, founded by Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães, featured global conversations which have inspired and ignited revolutionary actions and change across our industry. What started as a physical event during NYFW, post Covid turned into a digital summit and grew from a 1K to 100K audience members in 129 countries.

"The fashion industry was in need of big change and I feel that COVID has pushed that change forward" said founders Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães.

The Worldwide Talks crosses boundaries and amplifies topics including sustainable development goals (SDGs), social impact, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, connectivity, and new technologies all seen through the lens of innovation.

