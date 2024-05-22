Fashion meets football in an exclusive, limited edition FIVE x BALR. collaboration

Sports enthusiasts favourite fashion brand BALR. and globally famed, luxury hospitality and entertainment brand, FIVE have collaborated on an exclusive, limited edition fashion collection to mark FIVE’s foray into fashion with FIVE MODE.

Featuring a limited-edition football jersey – the most expensive ever produced adorned with 30,000 Swarovski stones– the collection is limited to 11 pieces, the first of which was handed over to Gerard Piqué as President of the Kings League. The jersey is part of a bigger capsule collection that invites you to ‘Come Play like a BALR.’ The first drop of the collaborative collection is now available online and in FIVE MODE stores across FIVE Palm Jumeirah, FIVE Jumeirah Village and FIVE LUXE in the Middle East, while the second drop is expected to be launched in June 2024.

Credits: BALR.

Transition from day to night like a BALR. at FIVE

FIVE x BALR. is a vibrant expression and homage to the fusion of football, music, art, dance, and fashion. In beautifully merging FIVE’s Come Play logo and BALR's Hexagon logo, a distinct visual identity symbolizing the intersection of music and entertainment with the world of football is established.

Merging BALR.’s fashion prowess with FIVE’s unparalleled expertise in entertainment and lifestyle, this collection offers a carefully curated selection. It includes a versatile day-to-night wardrobe, encompassing menswear and womenswear, alongside a variety of accessories ranging from bucket hats to slides, swimwear, beachwear, and travel attire. Imagine the ideal ensemble for a day in the world of a BALR. at FIVE, whether it's jet-setting adventures, pool and beach gatherings, or culminating in an electrifying all-night celebration of life.

Designed with versatile, unisex looks that are effortlessly styled and inclusive, this collection allows you to mix and match with ease for a cool, his and her vibe.

Exclusive, limited edition, Swarovski-stone studded football jersey

The centrepiece of the capsule collection is the limited edition, crystal-adorned jersey. Inspired by the classic football jerseys, this piece features 30,000 Swarovski stones and the number five on the back. It is the true embodiment of the collaboration, where the fusion of luxury hospitality with football-inspired fashion comes to life. The detailed pattern on the jersey sees the logos of both brands – the hexagon and triangular play button – coming together.

Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality and The Pacha Group says, "FIVE has continuously set the pace in lifestyle, entertainment, and hospitality, championing a disruptive, innovative spirit in all our ventures. FIVE MODE represents the evolution of FIVE as a lifestyle and entertainment brand, and invites everyone to revel in inclusive fashion, football, lifestyle, and fun! My hope is for this collection to stand as a timeless fashion statement, reflecting the ethos of 'Come Play like a BALR' at FIVE.”

Juul Manders, CEO of BALR. says, “BALR. has been inspired by the lifestyle of professional football players from day one. Part of that lifestyle is enjoying unrivalled hospitality, and this partnership with FIVE is really capturing that spirit. We’re proud of the collaborative effort behind this collection and excited to continue bringing new experiences and products to the world.”

Gerard Piqué receives first jersey

During the official launch at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, one of the 11 jerseys was handed over to Gerard Piqué, the President of Kings League. Piqué, who heads up the new league that focuses on maximising the entertainment level of football in a new 7 versus 7 format, said "Football is entertainment, and most of all, it’s a lifestyle. It’s one of the things we aim to accomplish with the Kings League and it is interesting to see how BALR. and FIVE are willing to explore the same with fashion”.

Credits: BALR.

The first drop is now available!

Starting from €64. 95, the first drop, including the unique football jersey, is now available for purchase via the respective webshops and FIVE MODE stores at FIVE LUXE, FIVE Jumeirah Village, FIVE Palm Jumeirah and the Destino Pacha Hotel Ibiza.

The second drop will follow in mid-June 2024. For more information or interview requests, contact farah.palia@fiveglobalholdings.com and Joanna.Huang@fivehotelsandresorts.com.