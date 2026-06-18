Fashion professionals and former H&M creatives launch fashion brand 11 Studios

Swedish fashion professionals Caroline Gunterberg and Johan Avedal have launched 11 Studios, a new Stockholm-based fashion brand. The label debuted its first collection on June 11.

Gunterberg spent nearly 12 years at H&M in a variety of roles, including Head of H&M Studios. Avedal previously worked as a creative director at H&M and held art director positions at Studio Bon and Condé Nast.

In addition to being business partners, the founders are also a couple. According to the brand, 11 Studios aims to be more than a traditional fashion label, positioning itself as a creative community centred around bringing joy to everyday life.

The name 11 Studios refers to the founders' earlier creative venture, a photo studio located at number 11. In social media posts, the pair describe the experience of building that studio and working with its team as an important starting point for the new brand.

The debut womenswear collection draws inspiration from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, combining colourful palettes, stripes, athletic silhouettes and fitted shapes. The campaign was photographed in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, with actress and model Jessica Lageyre Perez, reflecting the collection's California-inspired aesthetic and references to coastal living, 11 Studios shares in a press release.

The collection is positioned in the mid-market segment. For reference, a T-shirt is priced at 1,190 Swedish kronor, a sweater at 2,290 Swedish kronor and a corduroy cap at 590 Swedish kronor (approximately 108 euros, 207 euros and 54 euros, respectively).

The 11 Studios team has since expanded to include a content and social media specialist from the United States, as stated on the company's LinkedIn page.