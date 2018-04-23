Fashion Revolution publishes Manifesto during Fashion Question Time

London - Fashion Revolution is set to launch its Manifesto today demanding a "radical revolutionary change" for the fashion industry, which will halt the end of clothing production that exploits people or causing harm to the planet.

The initiative will be holding Fashion Question Time at the Houses of Parliament, which aims to examine if the fashion industry has become a better place for women to work, five years after Rana Plaza. Hosted and chaired by Mary Creagh MP, the panel will follow the BBC Question Time format and bring together leading individuals across the government and fashion industry to discuss what steps need to be taken to bring about change in the industry.

During the event, which marks the start of Fashion Revolution Week, a global movement which aims to improve the fashion industry by promoting supply chain transparency, Fashion Revolution will reveal its Manifesto. The Manifesto shares the initiative's vision based on ten actions points for a cleaner, safer industry. The points cover dignified work, freedom of association, celebrating craftsmanship, solidarity, protecting the environment, circularity, transparency as well as accountability.

Now Fashion Revolution is calling upon the public to sign their Manifesto and show their support for a fairer, more transparent industry. "We’re delighted to be able to set out our credo, our vision of the future. We want millions of people to sign our Manifesto," said Orsola de Castro, Founder and Creative Director of Fashion Revolution in a statement.

"We want your signature to be a part of a global legacy so that every time something is unjust, or people are exploited and the environment is degraded, you can reach back to it and reiterate that you can’t stand for abuse, you signed the manifesto, you are ready for change. The more citizens that are willing to put their signature to these principles, the more we will be able to quantify the demand for a better industry."

"Revolutions come with manifestos and manifestos incite revolutions," added Carry Somers, Founder and Global Operations Director of Fashion Revolution. "We want our manifesto to motivate as many people as possible, to be riotous, something that belongs to everyone, that defies elitism, and that gives us all agency."

Read Fashion Revolution Manifesto below:

#1 Fashion provides dignified work, from conception to creation to catwalk. It does not enslave, endanger, exploit, overwork, harass, abuse or discriminate against anyone. Fashion liberates worker and wearer and empowers everyone to stand up for their rights. #2 Fashion provides fair and equal pay. It enriches the livelihood of everyone's working across the industry, from farm to shop floor. Fashion lifts people out of poverty, creates thriving societies and fulfills aspiration. #3 Fashion gives people a voice, making it possible to speak up without fear, join together in unity without repression and negotiate for better conditions at work and across communities. #4 Fashion respects culture and heritage. It fosters, celebrates and rewards skills and craftsmanship. It recognises creativity as its strongest asset. Fashion never appropriates without giving due credit or steals without permission. Fashion honours the artisan. #5 Fashion stands for solidarity, inclusiveness and democracy, regardless of race, class, gender, age, shape of ability. It champions diversity as crucial for success. #6 Fashion conserves and restores the environment. It does no deplete precious resources, degrade our soil, pollute our air and water or harm our health. Fashion protects the welfare of all living things and safeguards our diverse ecosystems. #7 Fashion never unnecessarily destroys or discards but mindfully redesigns and recuperates in a circular way. Fashion is repaired, reused, recycled and upcycled. Our wardrobes and landfills do not overflow with clothes that are coveted but not cherished, bought but not kept. #8 Fashion is transparent and accountable. Fashion embraces clarity and does not hide behind complexity nor rely upon trade secrets to derive value. Anyone anywhere can find out how, where, by whom and under what conditions their clothing is made. #9 Fashion measures success by more than just sales and profits. Fashion places equal value on financial growth, human well-being, and environmental sustainability. #10 *Fashion lives to express, delight, reflect, protest, comfort, commiserate and share. Fashion celebrates life.

Photos: Courtesy of Fashion Revolution. Credit: Alastair Strong, Fashion Revolution 2018 Campaign