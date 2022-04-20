Fashion Revolution Week 2022 explores the theme of Money Fashion Power

Fashion Revolution Week 2022 is under way and this year’s theme is Money Fashion Power. Running until 24 April, Fashion Revolution Week (FRW) brings together the world’s largest fashion activism movement surrounding the anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory collapse, with the aim to collectively reimagine a just and equitable fashion system for people and the planet.

This year’s theme is inspired by the archival fanzine Money Fashion Power, building on the knowledge that the mainstream fashion industry relies upon the exploitation of labour and natural resources. Wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of a few, and growth and profit are rewarded above all else. Big brands and retailers produce too much too fast, and manipulate us into a toxic cycle of overconsumption. Meanwhile, the majority of people that make our clothes are not paid enough to meet their basic needs, and already feel the impacts of the climate crisis - which the fashion industry fuels.

“As we enter our 9th year, we will go back to our core, exposing the profound inequities and social and environmental abuses in the fashion supply chains. From the uneven distribution of profits, to overproduced, easily discarded fashion, to the imbalances of power that negate inclusion. On the other hand, inspiring new designers, thinkers and professionals all over the world are challenging the system with solutions and alternative models. Fashion Revolution Week is all of this, scrutinising and celebrating fashion, globally and locally, wherever you are” said Orsola de Castro, Co-founder and Global Creative Director, Fashion Revolution.

Revolutionising the fashion system

This year, Fashion Revolution is calling on global citizens to rise up together for a regenerative, restorative and revolutionary new fashion system. Throughout Fashion Revolution Week, the groundwork will be laid down for new laws on living wages for the people that make our clothes, brands will be encouraged to shift their focus away from endless growth, and consumers will be inspired to scrutinise the real value of what we buy.

To get involved, Fashion Revolution will provide the tools for people to write to their local policy maker about these issues, demand greater transparency in the fashion supply chain, support trailblazing small businesses and create their own fashion love stories to reconnect with the clothes they wear every day.

Across Europe and the world, participating organisations will be hosting events, seminars, talks and podcasts, from a sustainable fashion festival in Czechia, an upcycling workshop at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, to discovering bonafide sustainable fashion and beauty brands at retailers like thegreenlabels.com.

Fashion Revolution Week runs until April 24th. The full schedule can be found at www.fashionrevolution.org.