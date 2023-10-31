Fashion Snoops Live: Must-Have Colors: Fall Winter 25

Join FS' global color experts for a live webinar that will explore a selection of Color Shifts and must-have hues for the season.

Analyzing how color is evolving in relation to the cultural climate, we will share the intelligence behind each shift and provide actionable insights into how best to activate these dynamic hues across different markets, materials, and consumer groups.

Speakers:

Jo Thomas, Director of Color Advisory

Hallie Spradlin, Director of Visionary

Register here.