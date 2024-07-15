Fashion Snoops Live Webinar: 360° Fitness
FS Live Webinar
360° Fitness: The New Cross Section of Wellness, Home, and Active
July 30th · 11am EDT (4pm BST)
Join Fashion Snoops for a unique webinar discussion examining key updates within the modern fitness space, where activity is viewed as an all-encompassing lifestyle influencing multiple markets beyond just exercise.
For the first time, we're bringing together our Activewear, Home + Lifestyle, and Beauty + Wellness editors to dive deep into what's trending, explore opportunities, and provide cross-market analysis for a complete picture of this dynamic landscape. Gain insights to better understand the needs of today's consumers who approach fitness as an overarching lifestyle.
SPEAKERS
Mallory Huron · Senior Strategist, Beauty + Wellness
Aurora Hinz · Strategist, Home + Lifestyle
Tamara Esquiliche · Senior Strategist, Activewear