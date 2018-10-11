Fashion SVP 2019

Fashion SVP is the fastest growing fashion and denim apparel and accessory manufacturing show in the UK and will return to London on the 15th and 16th of January 2019. The January 2019 edition of the show will feature a carefully curated range of international fashion, denim and knitwear manufacturers coming from across the UK, Europe and Asia.

Fashion SVP is packed with interesting show features including the Sourcing Briefing seminars, where industry experts will be discussing topics including sustainable sourcing, future trends and brand success stories. The seminars are free to attend and will be running throughout the show.

Fashion SVP is the ultimate destination for buyers and sourcing professionals to meet over 150 international manufacturers, and to source a variety of apparel and accessories; from fashion wear, sportswear, denim, outdoor wear and footwear to socks, hosiery, lingerie and much more. Also new for the January show, the team at Fashion SVP has handpicked a selection of knit and jersey wear manufacturers that will be showcasing their latest techniques and collections within our new Knit Solutions section, a dedicated sector of the show, focusing solely on all types of knit production.

The core aim of the show is to offer a platform for buyers and manufacturers to meet and network with each other and ultimately create long lasting business relationships. The show is offering an unparalleled sourcing and networking opportunity for buyers from large high street brands to smaller retailers and start-ups.

Alongside Fashion SVP will run Source Denim, which is the UK’s only dedicated denim manufacturing show, hosting a variety of denim mills and manufacturers from across the world. At Source Denim buyers from both ends of the volume spectrum can meet with the producers and explore the specialist ranges of denim fabrics, garments and techniques available.

For more information about the show and to register for your free ticket visit www.fashionsvp.com

Tuesday 15th January 2018 – 09:30-18:00 and Wednesday 16th January – 09:30-17:00

Olympia Central, Level 2, Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX UK