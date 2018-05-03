Fashion SVP – where the sourcing industry meets

Fashion SVP is the No1 sourcing and manufacturing event, as well as the fastest growing fashion and accessories event in the UK and will be returning to London Olympia again this summer on the 26th and 27th of June. The summer edition of the show will be showcasing great international fashion and denim apparel manufacturers.

The event is held over two days and will offer a great platform for all types of buyers, designers, sourcing managers and retailers to source their future collections, all under one roof, to investigate skilled new manufacturers and to network with other likeminded industry professionals.

The team at Fashion SVP has tailored an assortment of manufacturers that will suit the needs of even the most demanding buyers, you can expect to see producers with high levels of technical expertise and capabilities in all types of specialist production. This year, the show will also offer a range of manufacturers specialising in Denim production.

In addition the show will be hosting its highly popular “Sourcing Briefing” seminars again this year, where industry experts will be sharing their insights and expertise on relevant issues including; ethical and sustainable sourcing, how to achieve and maintain successful supply chain relationships and intelligent sourcing strategies and more.

Location: Olympia Central, Level 2, Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX, UK

Opening Days date /opening hours:Tuesday 26th June 2018 – 09:30-18:00

Wednesday 27th June 2018 – 09:30-17:00

Key segments / categories: Womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, denim, accessories, footwear, sportswear, outdoor wear and homewares

Hall Areas: Olympia Central