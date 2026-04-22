Fashion takes over Design Week as brands blur the line between runway and room

The crossover between fashion and the home is nothing new. From Hermès blankets to Missoni towels and Versace ceramics, luxury brands have long extended their identities beyond clothing. But at this year's Milan Design Week, running alongside the 64th edition of Salone del Mobile, that crossover has reached a new level of ambition, and visibility.

The relationship between fashion and design is no longer a parenthesis or seasonal happening. It is a stable presence, now embedded in the very idea of the Fuorisalone, and increasingly difficult to separate from it. The result is a city-wide programme where the boundaries between disciplines have all but dissolved.

Loro Piana

At Loro Piana, the house presented “Studies, Chapter I: On the Plaid” at its Milan headquarters, on via Moscova. Twenty-four unique pieces, differentiated by techniques, constructions and finishes, were crafted from the maison's finest fibres, vicuña, baby cashmere, and cashmere — alongside linen and innovative fabrics, each made exclusively upon request. It is a reminder that the same materials forming a season's knitwear collection can be applied with equal artisanal rigour to the objects that furnish a home. The pieces were available to buy only to its boutique customers, keeping it highly exclusive.

Loro Piana, Milan Design Week Credits: FashionUnited

At Prada Home, a limited-edition presentation of Japanese ceramic vessels, by Taira Kuroki of Kyoto, Shion Tabata of Karuizawa, Yuichi Hirano, and Koichi Ohara of Tokoname, was on display, curated by Theaster Gates. The works draw on the tradition of the Chawan, Japan's ceremonial tea bowl, grounding the collaboration in craft and ritual as much as aesthetics.

Prada's broader Salone presence extends further. Now in its fifth edition, the annual Prada Frames symposium, curated by Formafantasma, runs under the title In Sight, with lectures and conversations held at Santa Maria delle Grazie exploring image-making as a cultural, political, and material force.

Moncler x Corso Como 10

Moncler, meanwhile, has taken a more visceral approach. At 10 Corso Como, a giant inflatable octopus wraps around the building's façade, reinterpreting the brand's signature puffer aesthetic in an immersive pop-up that blurs fashion, installation, and retail.

Moncler exhibition Corso Como 10, Milan Design Week Credits: FashionUnited

At Issey Miyake, designer Satoshi Kondo has turned waste into an architectural proposition. Working with Spanish practice Ensamble Studio, the project — titled The Paper Log: Shell and Core — takes the compressed paper rolls left over from the house's pleated garment production and finds in them two separate possibilities: one intimate and memorial, the other structural and functional. The result is part installation, part prototype, and entirely of a piece with Miyake's long-standing belief that process and material are never incidental.

Bottega Veneta, under creative director Louise Trotter, is collaborating with Korean artist Kwangho Lee on Lightful, a site-specific installation at the brand's Via Sant'Andrea store featuring suspended woven structures and light sculptures made from the house's leather fettucce strips. Gucci, under Demna, presented Memoria at the Chiostri di San Simpliciano, an immersive exhibition tracing the house's 105-year history through twelve tapestries and a garden installation reimagining the Flora motif as a three-dimensional environment. Elsewhere, Hermès, Jil Sander, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, J.W. Anderson, Isabel Marant, and Chloé are all showing in some capacity across the city.

Bottega Veneta installation @ Milan Design Week Credits: Bottega Veneta

On the more democratic end of the spectrum, Zara is staging Calma, an immersive installation at the neoclassical Palazzina Appiani in Parco Sempione, a restful, sensorial experience conceived as a refuge from the week's energy. H&M, meanwhile, has announced a new partnership with American architect and designer Kelly Wearstler, adding another fashion-to-interiors collaboration to an already dense calendar.

Design democracy

The atmosphere at Salone is notably different from fashion week. Where the runway shows are transactional, built around orders, press, and commercial momentum, Fuorisalone is looser and more easygoing, without the fashion drama. Most events require nothing more than a QR code for entry. As one creative director at a luxury house put it: it is more democratic, and much more fun.

That openness is precisely what makes the week increasingly central to how fashion brands communicate. With no sell-through targets and no critical reviews, Milan Design Week has become the space where houses can say something about how they think, not just what they make and sell.