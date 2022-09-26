Fashion tips: How to make your sustainable clothes more “sustainable”

When environmental issues are a hot topic in the press, fashionistas are also increasingly shifting their attention from fast fashion to sustainable fashion lines. Sustainable fashion is now not only a statement of responsibility, but also an expression of trendy style. People used to associate sustainable fashion with limited design, but those days are long gone. Today, major brands and famous designers all over the world follow this trend as a matter of course, giving birth to a plethora of clothing styles ranging from trench coats for men and women to gilets, dresses, and fashion accessories, all with "green" the top priority. It does, however, take some effort to keep these sustainable fashion items "sustainable" with a few tips to help you make them faster and more efficiently.

Green living is extremely difficult to achieve, but we can still help to reduce the negative impact on the environment with our own efforts. In terms of fashion, we can begin by incorporating sustainable living solutions into our wardrobe. Here are some ideas for making your wardrobe more environmentally friendly.

Organise your wardrobe

Begin by cleaning out your closet and organizing what you have. You can easily "mix and match" when styling outfits if your wardrobe is properly organized so that you can see everything in it. This means you will be less likely to buy new items.

Repair before replace

Don't throw away a favorite shirt because of minor damage while rearranging your clothes. Small holes, rips, and missing buttons are simple to repair, and you can do it yourself. YouTube videos can also teach you how to repair clothes and accessories. You can transform your shirt or accessory into a one-of-a-kind new piece with a little ingenuity and imagination.

Swap clothes

You can exchange clothing with your friends. This assists you in cleaning out your closet and giving new life to clothes you no longer wear. At the same time, you and your friends will receive new items without spending any money. You can also exchange outfits by joining social media groups. With this approach, we will all work together to reduce the amount of waste in the environment.

Donate clothes

Another option for old clothes is to donate them to charities or individuals in need. This can benefit others while also reducing the amount of waste released into the environment. All clothing, whether old or out of style, can be donated and raised for charity, but make sure the clothes you intend to donate are clean and in good condition.

Choose clothes made from sustainable materials

If you must buy new clothes, choose fabrics that are environmentally friendly. These are fabrics made from natural, recycled, and environmentally friendly materials. Avoid fabrics that contain microfibers, as these fabrics frequently pollute the oceans. Organic cotton with the GOTS label (Global Organic Textile Standard), wool , linen , lyocell, and other natural fibers are also options.

Buy second-hand clothes and vintage clothes

Buying used or vintage clothing reduces the number of new clothes you have to buy while also limiting the negative environmental impacts of clothing production. Furthermore, vintage clothing can be a great addition to a stylish outfit. Spend some time looking through vintage stores; you can find unique items at reasonable prices.

Buy less, get high quality

Only purchase items that you truly adore and intend to wear repeatedly for an extended period of time. It is worthwhile to invest in items made of high-quality materials because they will last a long time. Quality items can be expensive, but they are usually quite durable and will last for years. This is more financially profitable than buying cheap items that must be purchased several times. You can also select high-end vintage clothing. Classic clothing is timeless and cyclical; it will never go out of style and will retain its value in perpetuity. The best part is that you can mix and match them with your existing items to create a variety of looks.

Take care of your clothes

Sustainable fashion is more than just how you buy your clothes; it is also about how you keep them. Proper care and maintenance will extend the life of your clothes by increasing their durability. Washing less on an eco-friendly program is one way to keep clothes from spoiling. The dryer also reduces the lifespan of clothes. Drying clothes naturally in the air will help them retain their shape, smell better, and save energy.

Select a minimalist lifestyle

A minimalist lifestyle is one in which unnecessary items are removed from one's life, making life simpler. Minimalist fashion entails having fewer clothes in your wardrobe, owning only what you truly require, and wearing items that bring you joy. Buying only when necessary means less production, disposal, and thus less pollution.

Conclusion

With Yvette LIBBY's tips for sustainable fashion, you can become a true "green" citizen in the fashion industry. Choosing a sustainable design for yourself means not only choosing beauty, but also choosing a lifestyle and implementing these tips to make your lifestyle more convenient, cost-effective, and time-saving.