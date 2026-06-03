It’s never really been absent. And yet the same assumption continues to shape how it’s approached: “It doesn’t sell.”

But what if the story isn’t the color itself—but the way it’s been framed?

Join us for a live 30-minute discussion unpacking one of fashion’s most debated shades, why perception around it is shifting, and what that means for brands now.

Speakers

Joanne Thomas · Director of Color, Future Snoops

Robbie Sinclair · VP of Fashion, Future Snoops

Details

LinkedIn Live

Fashion's Most Hated Color? An Emerging Opportunity

June 10 · 10am EDT / 4pm CEST

Register for Free