Fashion's Most Hated Color? An Emerging Opportunity
PARTNER CONTENT
It’s never really been absent. And yet the same assumption continues to shape how it’s approached: “It doesn’t sell.”
But what if the story isn’t the color itself—but the way it’s been framed?
Join us for a live 30-minute discussion unpacking one of fashion’s most debated shades, why perception around it is shifting, and what that means for brands now.
Speakers
Joanne Thomas · Director of Color, Future Snoops
Robbie Sinclair · VP of Fashion, Future Snoops
Details
LinkedIn Live
Fashion's Most Hated Color? An Emerging Opportunity
June 10 · 10am EDT / 4pm CEST
Future Snoops