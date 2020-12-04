Faster than Fashion

LOS ANGELES, 2010

My amusing sayings earned me the nickname 'the funny German' from my friends. These witticisms became running gags in the clubs of Hollywood. Out of these running gags and the diverse influences of the city, Einstein Newton was born.”

Mario, Founder of Einstein Newton



Statements and artwork

Until Einstein Newton was founded, the only shirts to be found on the market had shallow, often tasteless statements.

Einstein Newton took it upon themselves to develop complex graphics with wit, originality and a great love of detail. We address any subject that we identify with as a team. We source our inspiration from life itself - the life and lifestyle of LA.

The brand

Einstein Newton not only stands for fashion, but also for innovation and lifestyle. The brand is cosmopolitan, humorous and sometimes even cynical.

Einstein Newton is classified in the premium segment, which is where we also see ourselves. For ethical reasons, we cannot support cheap fashion.

Don’t buy cheap shi(r)t.

Key piece

Prints are an expression of personality, mood and lifestyle - they are always a statement with which you identify. Printed shirts are therefore a central key piece - multifaceted and at the same time unique. Whether combined with a leather jacket and denim, or beneath a suit waiting for the evening party - it is the perfect item for every occasion.

Don’t buy cheap shi(r)t

Prints are our passion, our daily raison d'être, our personal motivation.

With their diverse colors and the clarity of our artworks, our shirts are unparalleled in the whole world. We developed a high-resolution printing method to put our ideas and designs into practice. We still set a benchmark in printing quality. Razor-sharp prints, as if on paper - an innovation by Einstein Newton.

Purchase Einstein Newton as a retailer? Explore the collection on the FashionUnited B2B Marketplace .