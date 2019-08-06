We love extreme sports and adventure. Do more, fear less. We commit to serve all those who desire to go on adventure. We are Fat Moose. Fat Moose is an Nordic outwear brand founded in the spring of 2010. The brand is based on the idea of a single go-to solution for an active, adventurous lifestyle. We combine functionality with aesthetics and only use high quality durable and breathable fabrics. Performance apparel with modern design is what we stand for. We push boundaries of innovation so that you can push the boundaries of adventure.

We are well established in a whole variety of countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. And there are more on the way.... Get ready for the next adventure!

FAT MOOSE – Collection A/W 2019

Outerwear is having a moment. And no, we’re not talking about your timeless pea coat. We’re talking about durable, rain wind- and storm proof coats that are as tough as armour. This isn’t just about practicality either. Not only is our clothing of high quality and outdoor focused, but the design is also highly desirable. Whether your prepping for a camping trip or braving an expedition in the mountains, Fat Moose is both functional and stylish. In this collection we combine technology and outdoor vibes with aesthetics so it has a lasting appeal for the streetwear community as well. It’s perfect for the ardent adventurer, but also for men with an urban lifestyle who love to adopt the outdoor look in their casual streetwear. If you prefer your clothing to actually serve as protection from the elements, but still care about style, Fat Moose is your number one brand.

The 3M featherless Thinsulate technology

For this season, our range of items built with recycled materials (including plastic bottles) continues to increase. We decided that it is important to use more eco-friendly processes and more sustainable fabrics. With that, we made the decision to go cruelty-free and featherless with our outdoor wear. A new technique has been used: the 3M featherless Thinsulate technology. It’s a kinder alternative to natural down. A loose-fill insulation designed by scientists that mimics down when dry and is warmer than down when wet. Thinsulate™ is made up of recycled fibres measured to be about 15 micrometres in diameter, making it light and easy to move in. These tiny fibres provide up to two times the warmth and insulation provided by duck or goose down.