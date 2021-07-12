Feminine, fashionable and practical at the same time - Tamaris ventures into the outdoor segment

When the echo comes from the mountain, the fashionable answer of the city is: Tamaris. With an outdoor capsule that equips women equally well for urban environments as for the great outdoors, the successful women's shoe brand aims to conquer the ascent into the outdoor segment and clearly distinguish itself from the existing range through the femininity of its models.

Tamaris offers shoes that are perfect for any occasion. Starting with the spring/summer season 2022, the popular shoe brand will be catering for a new occasion in the lives of its female customers. It is the fashionable answer to the quest for the outdoors and the urge to move, which is all the greater after all the restrictions of the past year. “We appeal to women who like being active in the great outdoors and want to be stylishly dressed at the same time,” says Jens Beining, CEO of the Wortmann Group, explaining the basic idea behind the outdoor capsule. “With our feminine hiking models, they are prepared equally well for the park around the corner or the city forest as they are for the ‘catwalk’ in the mountains.”

A functional design is fundamental to all models, although a clear distinction from the previous range of outdoor shoes is made through their femininity and fashion appeal. “Wanderlust is invading our streets and has become a true lifestyle with fashion relevance. With competitive functionality, we offer a unique fashion DNA at competitive prices,” Beining continues. Tamaris wants to occupy this niche and be regarded as a ‘fashionable summit’ in the trekking and hiking world. “With this collection, we are leaving the well-trodden paths in the outdoor segment and venturing into new, urban terrain, sniffing the air of fashion at all altitudes,” according to a statement from the Detmold-based company.

While all the models have slimmer and more feminine shapes, the main differentiation is in the areas of application: T-WALK is a functional shoe for flat terrain that also makes a fashion statement in the city. Whether they are worn in the mountains or in the city - the T-TRAVEL models are urban all-rounders that can also be used anywhere when travelling. T-HIKE scores with its high performance and offers secure support for more ambitious hiking tours.

The collection also boasts impressive, specially developed technologies such as the waterproof Flyknit material or Tamaris Terra Traction to ensure grip on any terrain: the specially developed rubber coating of the outsole and its hardness levels are tailored specifically to the use of each model in the collection. The cooperation with the partner GORE-TEX also reflects the quality promise of the models and offers extensive protection against the elements thanks to the well-established GORE-TEX membrane. During the development of the special outdoor technologies, Tamaris is able to benefit from its technical know-how and many years of expertise as a successful shoe production company. In order to gain a foothold in the specialised outdoor segment, however, new in-house areas of expertise have also been built up within development and sales. These include, among other things, cooperation with new material suppliers, technicians and designers. The Outdoor Capsule is distributed to select exclusive partners and has a price range from €89 to €170.