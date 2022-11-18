Fendi and Bambuser expand video commerce relationship

Fendi is expanding its partnership with Bambuser, a live shopping SaaS company, to reach more video commerce markets.

The LVMH-owned luxury house first partered with the Stockholm-headquarted company in 2012, presenting its SS22 collection to a top tier client.

Since then, the Fendi and Bambuser partnership has expanded onto 7 markets including Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, UK and US.

"We are honored to continue to grow our partnership with Fendi as they expand their Video Commerce across the globe. We have a track record of catering to Enterprise companies in the luxury industry, where exclusivity, client experience and details of product craftsmanship receive the same care and attention through video as it would in store." says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer and pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019. Today the company is an industry leader in live shopping and video-first technology.

In Europe and the west, video shopping is yet to match the popularity it sees in China. As a growing revenue and entertainment channel, a more specialised content strategy may just do the trick. Research from Statista said 16 percent of consumers surveyed in Europe last November said their biggest challenge when shopping from e-commerce livestreaming sessions was that important information – such as cost, shipping times, and return policies – was unclear.