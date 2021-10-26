Fendi and Skims confirm capsule collection with first look

Speculation of a Fendi and Skims collaboration were confirmed on Monday when the Italian luxury label and Los Angeles-based shapewear and intimates brand released the first images.

Skims founder Kim Kardashian revealed the campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel, via her Instagram account, which has over 260 million followers. This is Fendi’s first partnership since its tie-up with Versace debuted last month.

LVMH, which owns the Fendi label, has invested heavily to bring the Roman brand back into the spotlight after the passing of Karl Lagerfeld. Since the appointment of artistic director Kim Jones the brand has embraced a more contemporary fashion direction, generating buzz via its show casting and original supermodels from the nineties, innovative collaborations and a multi-channel approach to communication. All the while, Fendi is quietly moving the conversation away from fur, its one time raison d’être.

Fendi is distancing itself from its furry past

Any commercial success will be a win-win for both brands, with Fendi reaching new customers and a younger generation of sustainably-minded fashion aficionados, while Skims, a brand still in its infancy, is cementing its prowess by collaborating with established luxury brands to equalise the playing field. Earlier this year Skims announced its participation in the Tokyo Olympics as an official outfitter for Team USA’s female athletes.

The Fendi x Skims collection drops on 9 November.