Fendi to stage haute couture tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Rome

Italian luxury house Fendi is to stage its haute couture presentation in Rome’s Palatine Hill as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

The catwalk show is to be held on the 4th of July where guests will be greeted on the heights of the historic hill, one of the most ancient places in the city.

Fendi to present The Dawn of Romanity

Three years ago Fendi celebrated its landmark 90th birthday with a presentation at the iconic Trevi Fountain. This year the show, which is called The Dawn of Romanity, will see 54 looks celebrating Lagerfeld's legacy and echo the 54 years he spent as the creative head of the House.

Rome, of course, is the home of Fendi, where the company has pledged an ongoing commitment to the restoration and preservation of the Temple of Venus and city itself. "Bringing our couture to Rome is the best way to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi and its city. It is a unique opportunity to express our roots, a daring creativity and the greatest know-how, which has always been part of our DNA. Palatine Hill is a magical place, perfectly representing Fendi's values, tradition and history. I am very proud of the restoration of the Temple of Venus and Rome, continuing to support the cultural heritage not only of Rome and Italy, but also around the world,” Serge Brunschwig, president and CEO of Fendi, told Vogue.

In 2015 Fendi moved its global office to one of Rome's most iconic structures - the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. The symmetrical arches and travertine marble are said to be an exceptional example of 20th century Roman architecture. Fendi on its websites states its "presence in such a historic structure reflects the commitment to honouring the Maison's heritage while forging ahead into the future.”