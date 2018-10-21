Ferragamo matriarch dies age 96

Wanda Ferragamo, matriarch of the Ferragamo luxury Florentine shoemaker and the company's honorary president, has died at age 96.

The brand's founder, Salvatore Ferragmo, died nearly 60 years ago, leaving the company and its operations in Wanda's hands, who ran the business alongside raising six children. She is credited with introducing ready-to-wear and accessories, and was instrumental to the company's future growth.

Last year Ferragamo reported a turnover of nearly 1.4 billion euro's and to this day remains privately held, although discussions of a sale surfaced earlier this year.

A statement on the company's website said: "it is with great sorrow and regret Giovanna, Ferruccio, Leonardo and Massimo Ferragamo announce the passing of their beloved mother."

“Her precious teachings and her memory will be for all of us an example of righteousness and great passion for life.”

Photo credit: Ferragamo website