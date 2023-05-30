Festival fashion gets boost as Brits choose festivals over holidays

The upcoming festival season in the UK is expected to be the biggest in years, with one in five Brits choosing festivals over holidays, according to research by eBay Ads. The data suggests a surge of festival fever gripping the nation, as fashion items and sustainable festival essentials take precedence in consumers' purchasing priorities.

The survey, conducted among UK consumers, reveals that nearly 30 percent of Brits anticipate this festival season to be the largest since the pandemic, while 22 percent express the highest level of excitement for festival season since before the pandemic struck. Millennials will take center stage in festival attendance this summer, with 38 percent of respondents aged 25-34 stating that they are more inclined to attend a festival this year due to the lack of events caused by Covid-19 restrictions in previous years.

When it comes to purchasing priorities, over one-fifth (21 percent) of consumers have already begun shopping for festival items ahead of the summer events. Fashion items, including clothing, footwear (such as festival outfits, waterproofs, and wellies), accessories (such as sunglasses, hats, and jewelry), and bags (such as rucksacks and bum bags), dominate the consumer shopping list for the upcoming months.

While some festival-goers are prepared in advance, eBay search data suggests that last-minute fashion searches will still be prevalent this year. For instance, in the week leading up to Glastonbury 2022 (June 13-19), searches for "bucket hat" and "denim shorts" increased by approximately 30 percent compared to the previous week (June 6-12).

The interest in preloved festival purchases is also on the rise, driven by the circular economy trend. 24 percent of UK consumers indicate a higher likelihood of buying second-hand festival items this year due to financial constraints, while 21 percent aim to shop more sustainably. Of those planning to purchase festival items, 36 percent intend to buy sustainable items like eco-friendly glitter or solar-powered lights. Additionally, 32 percent plan to purchase second-hand clothing, and 26 percent will be looking for pre-owned camping items and equipment.

Upasana Gupta, GM, eBay Ads UK, commented: “After a few years riddled with cancellations and uncertainty, festival fever is back and Brits are gearing to participate in summer festivals with a vengeance. Fashion is inevitably still a priority for many, with clothing, accessories and bags topping the list of items festival-goers are planning to buy over the next few months. But as financial constraints and sustainability concerns pique Brits’ interest in preloved items, brands and sellers alike would benefit from offering options that meet the Brit festival goers needs.”