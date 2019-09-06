Festival Mode & Design celebrates a colourfully creative 19th edition

Montreal (Quebec), August 27, 2019 - The 19th edition of Festival Mode & Design (FMD), taking place at Quartier des spectacles, took a bow on August 24. This edition will be remembered for its diversified and high-quality programming. From fashion to dance, urban art, and music, festival-goers enjoyed six days of indoor and outdoor activities that reflected their individuality.

DIVERSITY AT THE HEART OF THE FESTIVAL

On August 19 and 20, festival-goers were invited to a celebration of fashion and art during the FMD_rencontres, an engaging selection of conferences and panels which showcased the creativity of renowned industry names and touched on hot topics. Jérôme C. Rousseau, shoe designer to the stars, Denis Gagnon, a Quebec fashion household name, and Marie Wilkinson, who designs glasses worn by Elton John, to name a few, took part in sharing their talent and imagination. Marie-Mai, Azamit, Nathalie Bondil, and Michel Laprise of Cirque du Soleil also participated in these conferences hosted by Stéphane Le Duc.

From August 21 to 24, FMD took by storm the Quartier des spectacles. With catwalks on the main stage, a village of pop-up stores (Le Village des Boutiques Éphémères) presented by Cominar and an alternative stage of local DJs, it’s a must for fashion aficionados. All those passionate about local creations, dance, music, or simply walking by were blown away by the festival’s audacity and irreverence.

Dance takes centre stage

For the second year, the “Fresh à Mort” dance competitions gave over 100 dancers the chance to battle it out amicably in three categories, judged by their peers based on the quality of their movement and rhythm and their capacity to stand out from the crowd. New this year: FMD partnered with Danse Danse and Ballets Jazz de Montréal to offer an extraordinary performance in which the dancers displayed Sarah Paccini’s clothes in movement.

Musical Performances and DJ Sets

Constantly seeking the newest and brightest talents and trends, FMD offered its main stage to artists from diverse backgrounds to round off the evening outdoor activities. STOiK started things off with a blend of electronic music and indigenous instruments. Then followed Sarahmée, accompanied by two dancers, who offered an unforgettable performance. The party never ended for the visitors, thanks to Adam Greenberg initiated frenzied dancing during the Virgin Party, a highlight of the week.

Over 40 Pop-up Shops

From dusk to dawn, Le Village des Boutiques Éphémères presented by Cominar was busy with thousands of shoppers who never left empty-handed. Thanks to the public votes, the shops who won the “Pop Up Coup de Coeur” prize earned the chance to tour Cominar shopping centres, an initiative sure to bring local creators to the forefront!

Fashion, at the Heart of FMD

Local and international artisans shared their vision and creations during large-scale fashion. Twenty-five shows, including a 30-designers collective, showcased diversity and imagination, while also making fashion, a sometimes foreign yet universal medium, more accessible. FMD welcomed, to name a few: Yung Alexander, the Stratis sisters, Pony, Pedram Karimi, Ève Gravel and Guillaim Chaigne. Renowned Quebec brands such as Vincent d’Amérique and La Vie en Rose also took the main stage to showcase their newest additions. Montreal’s fashion schools LaSalle College and Cegep Marie-Victorin also were part of the programming, to present the next generation of creators. With the Reluxe show, many public figures, such as Geneviève Borne and Ludivine Reding, walked the catwalk in support of women in difficulty, and the Fondation du Chaînon.

THE 19TH FMD EDITION IN NUMBERS

2 official stages

25 fashion shows

Over 750 looks

More than 50 local and international designers

100 dancers

40 pop-up shops

50 talented artists

15 renowned speakers

100 professional and amateur models

FMD thanks their partners

The Fashion & Design Festival thanks the Gouvernement du Québec, the Ville de Montréal, Canadian Heritage and Tourisme Montréal, as well as the contribution of several important partners like Cominar, Cadillac, Chandon, the Loews Hôtel Vogue, Place Ville-Marie, the Montreal Eaton Centre and Place Montreal Trust.

Photos: URBANI T by Philippe Manh Truong Nguyen