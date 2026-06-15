Fila: Spring/Summer 2027

The Spring/Summer 2027 apparel collection marks a natural evolution in FILA’s narrative, reflecting a more refined pace shaped by clarity, balance, and quiet confidence. Rooted in heritage sport and reinterpreted through a modern summer lens, the collection introduces an elevated approach to contemporary lifestyle dressing.

Core silhouettes anchor the range, with clean-cut tracksuits remaining central, styled as complete sets or reworked into lighter, more relaxed combinations. Layering remains essential throughout the season, with knit polos, woven shirts, and relaxed separates defined by understated detailing and minimal construction to create a wardrobe shaped by effortless refinement. Swimwear is seamlessly integrated into the collection, reinforcing the versatility of the modern summer wardrobe.

Heritage influences are subtly refined through contemporary styling. Signature stripe treatments, court references, and archival silhouettes are revisited with a lighter, more effortless perspective that reflects FILA’s continued evolution toward a more elevated expression of sport style.

Credits: FILA

Footwear

Footwear for Spring/Summer 2027 reflects FILA’s evolving approach to contemporary sport design. Lightweight construction, clean propor- tions, and understated detailing define a collection created for versatility, comfort, and effortless everyday wear.

The range moves between streamlined retro references and more expressive technical silhouettes, unified through tonal colour palettes, breathable materials, and sculpted forms. Soft suedes, layered mesh, and fluid tooling bring depth and texture while maintaining a clean and elevated aesthetic throughout the collection.

Grounded in movement and modern functionality, the footwear offering continues FILA’s progression toward a more sophisticated lifestyle expression—where sport heritage, contemporary design, and relaxed summer ease exist in balance.

Credits: FILA

Elevated essentials and refined silhouettes

Clean-cut tracksuits styled as complete sets or relaxed separates

Woven pieces defined by soft structure and fluid layering

Swimwear integrated into contemporary lifestyle dressing

Technical fabrics selected for movement and comfort

Relaxed proportions inspired by classic tennis styling

Clean zip-through jackets and refined knit polos

Grand Slam-inspired pieces rooted in FILA’s sporting legacy

Color direction

Inspired by the tones of the Amalfi Coast:

Core: Warm brown, olive green, sun-faded neutrals, soft stone

Accents: Ocean blue, citrus yellow, vintage white

Refined, understated and distinctly summer-focused.

Credits: FILA

Footwear direction