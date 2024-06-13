Finalists of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund named

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue have announced the finalists for the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the prestigious fashion competition.

For this special edition, the ten finalists were announced by Melitta Baumeister, the winner of the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and finalists Rachel Scott of Diotima and Henry Zankov of Zankov, at a dedicated event.

The ten finalists for the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund are:

Taylor Thompson, 5000

Connor McKnight, Connor McKnight (self-titled label)

Grace Ling, Grace Ling (self-titled label)

Kate Barton, Kate Barton (self-titled label)

Dynasty and Soull Ogun, L’enchanteur

Spencer Phipps, Phipps

Presley Oldham, Presley Oldham (self-titled label)

Sebastien and Marianne Amisial, Sebastien Ami

Jane Wade, Jane Wade (self-titled label)

Jackson Wiederhoeft, Wiederhoeft

The winner will receive 300,000 dollars, while the two runners-up will each receive 100,000 dollars.

“There is no better way to celebrate the 20th year of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund than with this year’s group of finalists, who perfectly represent the creativity and ambition of American fashion today. Each year, the finalists excite and surprise us as we get to know them, and the class of 2024 will be no different, I’m sure,” said Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast, and global editorial director, Vogue, in a statement.

This year’s jury consists of:

Anna Wintour, Vogue

Aurora James, Brother Vellies & Fifteen Percent Pledge

Eva Chen, Instagram

Mark Holgate, Vogue

Nicole Phelps, Vogue

Paloma Elsesser, Model

Rickie De Sole, Nordstorm

Roopal Patel, Saks

Steven Kolb, CFDA

Thom Browne, Thom Browne New York & CFDA

For the second year in a row, Nordstrom will invite the ten finalists to participate in Nordstrom Secure the Space. The winner will have their collection featured in select Nordstrom stores for the upcoming season. Launched in 2015, Nordstrom Space is a dedicated physical and online retail space for emerging and advanced designers. The Secure the Space challenge will take place on Thursday, June 6.

The winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund will be announced in mid-October at a gala dinner.