Finance meets jewellery: Payhawk & Astrid & Miyu launch podcast

Payhawk, a leader in financial accounts management, is extending its partnership with contemporary jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu through the sponsorship of their new podcast series, Unboxed. The collaboration highlights the shared commitment of these budding businesses in the finance and fashion realms. Launching this week, the podcast provides entrepreneurs with an unfiltered glimpse into the journeys of successful founders, hosted by Astrid & Miyu's CEO and Founder, Connie Nam. Payhawk's support underscores its dedication to fostering the growth of startups and scaleups.

Building on a year-long relationship, Payhawk initially streamlined Astrid & Miyu's global corporate spend, addressing challenges arising from disparate systems. The implementation of Payhawk's solution in 2023 significantly transformed Astrid & Miyu's financial processes, offering real-time spend visibility, the company said in a statement. Connie Nam expressed gratitude, stating, "Simply put, Payhawk has changed the lives of people at Astrid & Miyu!" The positive impact of this collaboration made Payhawk an obvious choice as a podcast sponsor.

CEO Hristo Borisov emphasized how Payhawk's platform has addressed the challenges of scaling a business globally. Payhawk's consolidated solution integrates company cards, expense management, accounts payable, and accounting software, simplifying financial operations for high-growth companies.

The alignment of Payhawk's capabilities with Astrid & Miyu's evolving needs demonstrates the effectiveness of strategic partnerships in the dynamic landscape of finance and fashion.