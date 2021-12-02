Finisterre unveils first timepiece in collaboration with Timex

Cornish-based outdoor brand Finisterre has teamed up with American watchmaker Timex to release its first-ever timepiece, designed for durability at sea.

The Timex + Finisterre Tide Watch is limited to 400 pieces and features a unique tide tracking function that counts down to low or high tide and a two-tone strap made from an innovative yarn sourced from 100 percent up-cycled ocean-bound plastics.

The timepiece is the first to carry the Finisterre name and is the outdoor brand’s latest collaboration, where it partners with brands to challenge fabric and material use. Other recent collaborations have included launching a <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/blundstone-and-finisterre-launch-vegan-boot/2021110258908” target=”_self”><u>fully vegan boot with Blundstone</u></a> and waterproof recycled footwear with Palladium.

Image: courtesy of Finisterre

The watch has been designed to “embrace the elements and stand the test of time,” explains Finisterre and has a rugged body crafted from a solid casting of stainless steel and co-branded on both the caseback.

The sports watch is also water-resistant down to 200 meters and includes a date window with magnifier, scratch-resistant mineral glass and ‘Super Lumi-nova’ on the hands and hour markers that shine brightly to increase visibility in low-light conditions.

Image: courtesy of Finisterre

A highlight of the watch is its unique tide tracking function, which counts down to low or high tide, displayed by a blue hand placed where the second hand is usually found on the dial.

The watch dial is also dressed in nautical hues with orange accents, as a nod to the signals and lifesaving equipment commonly seen at sea, a hallmark of many Finisterre collaborations to date.

Image: courtesy of Finisterre

Commenting on the collaboration, Finisterre founder Tom Kay, said in a statement: ”The tide tracking is my favourite, and arguably defining feature of the watch. The idea was to create a watch that as well as being durable and practical would also emotively connect the wearer to the sea.”

The Timex + Finisterre Tide Watch is priced 195 pounds and limited to 400 pieces. The watch also has custom packaging showcasing the Cornish coastline Finisterre calls home.

Image: courtesy of Finisterre