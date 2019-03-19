First AMD Fashion Award for International Fashion Design (B.A.) graduates

The international audience and the top-class jury were thrilled by two fashion shows in Berlin in February 2019 as the graduates of the AMD Academy Fashion & Design finalized their collections in the cosmos. Both the graduates of fashion design (B.A.) class as well as for the first time fashion design (B.A.) including their bachelor collections.

"Collections of graduates" on theoretical concepts. These signature collections reflect social or cultural phenomena, or personal thoughts. Between digital multitasking and escapism, Generation Z, as we call it - Generation Global, as they call themselves - expresses the zeitgeist through fashion, according to Prof. Antje Drinkuth, Dean of Fashion Design (BA) and Fashion Design (BA) at AMD Berlin.

It was the first year of the international study program Fashion Design (B.A.), who completed an AMD. The students started their studies at esmod but after the unithen changed to AMD as

"We are proud to announce that we are our first international group of Bachelor Degree in Fashion Design (B.A.). We can successfully establish this program in English for people from all over the world as well as the master's program in Sustainability in Fashion and Creative Industries. We look forward to living diversity on our campus in Berlin - that enriches us! "So Antje Drinkuth.

An international jury therefore awarded two fashion awards and selected two best collections:

Birgit Kaufmann-Rehm - Head of Design, Wolford, Bregenz

Janosz Mallwitz - Senior Designer, Dior Homme, Paris

and Christian Stemmler - Stylist and Senior Editor at L'Officiel, Berlin

This year`s AMD fashion awards go to the talents:

Nada Dehni, (international) Fashion Design (B.A.) and Karoline von Igel, (German speaking) Fashion Design (B.A.).

"With her collection, Nada Dehni has created new, crafted fabric surfaces in form and color," says jury member Birgti Kaufmann-Rehm about the winner Nada Dehni. “Fashion Design (B.A.) was designed by Karoline von Igel, who saw a consistent concept from the first to the last look. The theme was implemented in a variety of material processing and modern shilouettes,” she honours the second award winner.

For jury member Janosz Mallwitz, the promotion of young talent is enormously important: "For me, fashion culture is a constant search for relevance and reflection of current social, political and cultural changes. Therefore, the promotion of exchange and curiosity with its youth and generation of designers is not only an essential part of the work, but also of contemporary fashion and design."

Also Christian Stemmler says to the responsibility and his commitment: "To find and promote young talent is essential for the continuance of our industry and I do not see it as my duty, but I am looking forward to interesting concepts, thoughts and collections and a lively exchange."

Since the AMD is a department for design of the Hochschule Fresenius for Interdisciplinarity, you will find not only the two fashion shows but also an exhibition with graduates of fashion and design management (B.A.) and fashion journalism / media communication.

