First debut of 5 brands from the Netherlands at the Fashion World Tokyo 2023 Autumn Show

We are pleased to announce that 5 Dutch Fashion Brands will be showcased at the "FaW TOKYO 2023 Autumn Exhibition" at Tokyo Big Sight from October 10th (Tuesday) to October 12th (Thursday), 2023 (East 4 Hall A11-36, BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO). The booth is adorned with prints inspired by traditional Delft Blue, also incorporated in the brand’s collections shown at the booth. The 5 Dutch Fashion Brands come together to transcend existing boundaries and bring enjoyment to fashion. With financial support from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and the EU Trade Program.

Background Story

The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit, has had a significant impact on trade with the UK, which is an important export destination. In response to the effects of Brexit on businesses, the European Union initiated the EU Trade Program in 2022 to support the recovery of international trade. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) acts in the Netherlands on behalf of this EU Trade Program. The decision of the 5 Dutch fashion brands to showcase their products at FaW stems from Japan's distinctive fashion market and visitors from neighbouring Asian nations and beyond. These five brands are entering the Japanese market that is at the forefront of creating a truly unique fashion culture worldwide. We invite you to enjoy the collection of distinctive Dutch fashion brands at the venue.

Brands of The Netherlands:

A FISH NAMED FRED

“A FISH NAMED FRED” is a men’s lifestyle brand that was founded with the desire to make the world more colourful through its original and vibrant designs. We are known for our distinctive print designs that are available in directly managed stores and retail stores in a total of 35 countries globally.

SECRID

SECRID is a stylish card wallet brand. Made in the Netherlands, with the greatest care for quality, people and the environment. SECRID wallets come with special features to prevent your card information from being stolen. With its award-winning design and outstanding functionality, SECRID has successfully established a global presence at over 9,000 retail stores.

SINNER

Founded as an eyewear company in 1996, SINNER is a lifestyle and sports brand dedicated to innovation, quality and performance while creating products that align with the styles of the times. Collections all start with the inspiration we extract from our personal experiences in life and are distributed to over 3,000 retail stores across 24 countries.

TRESANTI

Founded in 2015 as an accessories brand, evolved into smart casual clothing suitable for any occasion. From everyday life to special occasions, uncompromising quality and comfort. We are in 412 retail stores in Europe - acclaimed for our careful approach to design and colours, and our products lasting a long time without costing a lot of money.

XPOOOS

XPOOOS offers unique and high-quality socks and underwear. Our products, with vibrant colours and patterns that are a joy to behold, are like wearable art. Our products are distributed to 1,550 retail stores in the world. The artistic originality of our products leaves a vivid impression on both the wearer and those who see them.

Press Contact

On the occasion of our exhibition, we kindly invite all members of the press to consider conducting interviews. Below, we have prepared an interview information letter for your reference. Throughout the exhibition period, business owners and managers from various brands will be present at our booth. Additionally, we expect a Chargé d’Affaires and a Minister- Counselor Economic and Climate from the embassy to visit on October 11th (Wednesday) from 11 -12 pm only. We are prepared to accommodate various types of interviews, ranging from coverage of the exhibition as a whole to individual interviews with specific individuals. Please feel free to contact us with any inquiries.

Muse Press., LTD(ミューズ・プレス) 松尾:[email protected] 日吉:[email protected]

A FISH NAMED FRED Rob Schalker / Owner, Founder

SECRID Oscar Menzel / Global Business Management

SINNER Alice Chen / Asia Manager

TRESANTI Ronald Dubbelman / Owner, Founder

XPOOOS Joris Bongers / Owner, Founder

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Japan / Theo Peters/ Chargé d’Affaires、Pieter Terpstra / Minister-Counselor Economic and Climate ( October 11th, Wednesday from 11 -12 pm only)

Our Stand Design Concept

LABYRINTH Within the maze-like expanse, graphic elements will lead the way, urging the discovery of a new gateway in Japan for the 5 brands. With the spirit of exploration and discovery, let us embark on a journey towards the limitless possibilities of tomorrow.