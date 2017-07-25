First look: Donna Ida adds nightwear

Jean queen Donna Ida is adding nightwear to her line-up for autumn/winter 2017 as her signature denim brand moves into a full lifestyle offering.

Donna Ida announced earlier this month with the launch of her ‘I’ve Got My Eye candle collection that her brand would be turning into a luxury lifestyle brand and the five-piece luxury nightwear collection is the next addition to be unveiled.

Launching in October the nightwear collection of silk pieces will feature Donna Ida’s signature star crossed white and black print that will run through the entire collection, which features pyjamas, a pillow case, a sleep mask, and a dream catcher silk pouch.

The highlight piece is the Lounge Lizard star-print silk pyjamas, which have been designed to be a matching set of nightwear but can also be worn separately by adding a cashmere jumper to the trousers for a loungewear look or by styling the silk top as a jacket and finishing off with skinny jeans and camisole, or even worn as a set with heels for cocktails.

Prices for the nightwear collection range from 35 pounds for the dream catcher silk pouch to 325 pounds for the silk pyjamas.

To complement the silk collection, Donna Ida Thornton has designed two cashmere pieces, the ‘Cable Me The Aron’ cashmere jumper, a chunky knit that has been shaped to drop lower at the back for a flattering fit and the ‘Fireside Fashionista’ a bell sleeve cashmere with a loose shape and exaggerated sleeves.

Commenting on the lifestyle collection, Donna Ida Thornton said: “Donna Ida will continue to evolve as a lifestyle brand, creating hero pieces in our signature style. The essence of the Donna Ida girl is defined by her love of denim which underpins her wardrobe and her entire lifestyle.

“The simplicity of a pair of jeans is her foundation, informing the way she lives life. She enjoys touches of glamour in every part of her world.”

Image: courtesy of Donna Ida