First Look: Heidi Klum launches Lidl collection during New York Fashion Week

London - Heidi Klum debut her first collaborative collection with discount supermarket chain Lidl, ‘Esmara by Heidi Klum: Heidi & The City’ during New York Fashion Week.

The iconic supermodel presented her first collection with Lidl to the world during a two-hour, on schedule, show on Wednesday evening under the hashtag 'Lets Wow.' The show f eatured35 models showcasing 84 pieces. Rather than showing the collection in a traditional catwalk setting, Klum and Lidl created an interactive supermarket space, which tapped into Lidl’s roots to present the first collection.

Heidi Klum unveils 'Heidi & The City' during New York Fashion Week

Key pieces from the Heidi & The City collection include boots, a leopard-print blazer as well as leather jackets. “There is no better place than New York and no better moment than Fashion Week for us to present our international collection,” said Christine Braun, spokesperson for Lidl. “This was the public kick off for our collaboration with Heidi Klum.”

Set to launch in Lidl stores around the world on September 18, the collection is set at an affordable price range, in line with the supermarket offering. Prices are set to start at 4.99 pounds for camisoles and go up to 49.99 pounds for suede bike styles jackets. In addition, sizes for Heidi & The City will range from UK size 8 to 16, which ensures the collection appeals to a broad range of consumers.

Photos: Courtesy of Lidl