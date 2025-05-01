First look: & Other Stories x Roksanda

Fashion and lifestyle retailer & Other Stories, part of the H&M Group, has unveiled the first look at its upcoming collaboration with London-based designer Roksanda Ilinčić, founder and creative director of fashion label Roksanda.

The limited-edition collection set to launch in stores worldwide and online from May 15 will feature ready-to-wear, footwear and beauty exploring the “intersection of art, architecture, and femininity”.

& Other Stories x Roksanda collaboration campaign Credits: & Other Stories

Malin Sone, head of design at & Other Stories, said in a statement: “We are excited to collaborate with Roksanda, a true visionary in fashion. Her ability to blend art, architecture, and femininity results in a collection that is both empowering and timeless.

“We cannot wait to unveil this collection, which we believe will deeply resonate with our customers and become a cherished part of their wardrobes.”

The collection draws inspiration from Ilinčić’s love of summer sunsets and offers day-to-night transitional pieces, from elevated daytime dressing to elegant evening events, featuring her signature combination of fluidity and structure, bold colour blocking, and architectural lines.

The collaboration consists of ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and beauty, with standout pieces including a long-sleeved dress in organic mulberry silk adorned with an artistic abstract brushstroke print, a red dress with sculptural ruffles, and a sleek white collarless blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers for a modern suiting option.

Other highlights include a colour-blocked bronze-and-purple halter neck dress, a plum bias-cut slip dress, and a blue mini dress with a fitted bodice flowing into a voluminous skirt.

The collection also features versatile separates, such as a colour-blocked bronze-and-coral red blouse with voluminous sleeves, along with a coordinating full-length skirt and a T-shirt in the same colour combination. Completing the lineup are a marigold voluminous ruffled skirt, a fitted purple tank top, and a camisole available in marigold or cream.

In addition to the ready-to-wear, there are two footwear options in the collection - burgundy mules with sculptural detailing and pointy high-shaft boots featuring angled heels, which will be available in lilac or bronze patent leather.

Accessories include an oversized black sun hat and gold-plated sculptural jewellery accented with natural pearl details.

Rounding off the collaboration is a curated beauty offering, including lipstick and nail polish shades personally selected by Ilinčić “to perfectly complement the garments”.

Commenting on the collection, Ilinčić added: “I wanted to capture the lightness of breezy summer mornings and the beauty of an endless summer sky at sunset, evoking emotions of those moments we cherish during the summer.”

