& Other Stories to collaborate with Roksanda

London-based designer Roksanda will launch an exclusive collaboration with fashion and lifestyle retailer & Other Stories, part of the H&M Group, in May.

The collaboration with London Fashion Week favourite Roksanda Ilinčić, founder and creative director of Roksanda, is part of & Other Stories Co-Lab partnerships, which has previously included collections with Rodarte, Susan Fang, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Rejina Pyo, Brøgger, House of Hackney, Toms, Clare Vivier and Sadie Williams.

In a short statement, & Other Stories said the collection will be crafted with “summer in mind,” and will draw inspiration from Ilinčić’s “deep admiration for summer sunsets”. It will offer day-to-night transitional pieces, from elevated daytime dressing to elegant evening events, featuring her signature combination of fluidity and structure, bold colour blocking, and architectural lines.

Each piece of the collection will follow the designer’s philosophy of "sheltering," intended to provide a sense of protection and strength, encouraging wearers to embrace their femininity.

Ilinčić said: "Wearing a garment can transform the spirit, mood, and sense of self. To create this emotional connection, I constantly reflect on what women wish to highlight, conceal, and celebrate to craft pieces that evoke emotions and uplift.”

This is the latest in a string of collaborations for Roksanda, which launched an exclusive collection with clothing supermarket clothing brand George at Asda as part of LFW’s 40th-anniversary celebrations in September 2024 to raise funds for the BFC Foundation, alongside footwear collaborations with FitFlop, and a capsule line with Premium British fashion brand Jigsaw in 2023. Other collaborations have been with British heritage brand Barbour and sportswear brand Fila.

Commenting on the collaboration, Malin Sone, head of design at & Other Stories, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Roksanda, a true visionary in fashion. Her ability to blend art, architecture, and femininity results in a collection that is both empowering and timeless.

“We can't wait to unveil this collection, which we believe will deeply resonate with our customers and become a cherished part of their wardrobes.”

Founded in 2006, Roksanda has established itself as a distinctive, woman-centred design aesthetic in luxury fashion with its bold colour, sculptural shapes, and innovative fabrics. In 2024, the brand was acquired by The Brand Group (TBG), a global consumer-driven brand development and operating business headed up by fashion entrepreneur and brand builder Damian Hopkins.

The Roksanda Co-Lab collection will be available in select & Other Stories stores worldwide and online on stories.com from May 15.