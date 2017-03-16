First Look: Victoria Beckham for Target

London - One of the most anticipated designer collaborations of the season, Victoria Beckham x Target, has just released its look-book and it does not disappoint.

Key looks from the look book include a burnt orange one shoulder dress, complete with bow and scallop trim, a white scallop sleeve top and stripe scalloped midi skirt for women as well as a black collared dress and ruffle strap pressed floral dress for girls. Victoria Beckham and Target also revealed the first short advertisement for the collection, which features women and girls inside a mansion and playing outside in a garden to the tune of Spice Girls leading hit 'Spice Up your Life.'

The British designer announced last fall that she had teamed up with the US retail giant to develop a limited-edition Spring 2017 collection for women, girls, toddlers and babies. The collection, officially known as Victoria Beckham for Target, includes over 200 pieces in soft pastel hues, with dashes of black and vibrant colours mixed in as well as spring patterns.

"My limited-edition collaboration with Target reflects the playful character of my Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, and is influenced by all of the experiences I’ve shared as a mother with my children," said Victoria Beckham in a statement on her website. The collaborative collection, which sees Beckham made her first foray into childrenswear, is said to have been inspired by her "all-time favourite Victoria, Victoria Beckham pieces" such as her iconic tailored trousers.

Victoria Beckham for Target is set to launched in all Target stores across North America and online at Target.com on 9th April 2017. In order to ensure Victoria Beckham is not shunning any of her international clientele, the designer will also be offering selected pieces from the collaborative collection via her own website, victoriabeckham.com.

Photos: Victoria Beckham for Target SS17 Lookbook, Courtesy of Victoria Beckham and Target