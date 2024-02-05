FitFlop rebrands to target a younger consumer and energise growth

UK-based FitFlop, known for its ergonomic and wellness footwear, is rebranding for spring 2024 “to power their next stage of growth” at home and internationally.

The new ‘Smart Moves’ campaign offers a new look and feel for the brand across all creative direction, including colour palettes, silhouettes and brand logos to target a younger audience.

The new contemporary and elevated approach aims to inject “new energy” into the footwear brand that first launched to market in 2007 as part of its ambition to become a global lifestyle brand, explains FitFlop in a statement.

FitFlop spring 2024 ‘Smart Moves’ campaign Credits: FitFlop

Gianni Georgiades, chief executive officer at FitFlop, said: “As a growing brand with huge global ambitions we are relentlessly focused on our consumers– from existing wearers who already love the brand to welcoming new consumers who may be discovering us for the first time.

“We are excited and extremely proud to launch this new brand look; it represents a transformative step forward in FitFlop’s journey in line with our mission to become the most intelligent footwear company in the world.”

FitFlop looking to inject “new energy” into the brand with new spring 2024 campaign

Founded by Canadian-born entrepreneur and businesswoman Marcia Kilgore, FitFlop was launched as a science-led footwear brand utilising biomechanical engineering and ergonomic design to help people achieve more and feel better.

The brand has a presence in 73 countries, with a total of over 5,000 stores, more than 2,000 retailers, 31 distributors and 145 FitFlop concept stores located across the UK, US, Europe, Middle East, India, and the APAC region.

FitFlop spring 2024 ‘Smart Moves’ campaign Credits: FitFlop

In April 2023, FitFlop secured a new five-year 30 million US dollar revolving credit facility from independent lender Aurelius Finance Company to support its long-term growth ambitions. The move was to support increased investment in its branding, marketing, and advertising to drive its “transformative growth strategy”.

The London-based footwear brand also opened its first US store last year and its largest retail space in the Middle East to date in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of 2024, as part of its focus on international expansion in key strategic markets. The brand also secured multiple new global distributors in Canada, Eastern Europe, and Asia to boost its global growth.

Commenting on the rebranding, Phil Borthwick, chief marketing officer at FitFlop, added: “This bold step forward will play a key role in realising FitFlop’s opportunity to drive forward. While the entire category has fallen into a sea of sameness, FitFlop is once again doing things differently.

“Through celebrating the effects of an approach rooted in biomechanics and ergonomic design, we’re not only elevating the brand but providing a gateway to introduce the profound benefits of our products to a new generation of ambitious, smart consumers.”

FitFlop spring 2024 ‘Smart Moves’ campaign Credits: FitFlop

FitFlop to unveil collaboration with Roksanda at LFW

This month will also see FitFlop debut a design collaboration with womenswear brand Roksanda during London Fashion Week. Designer Roksanda Ilinčić is working with the footwear brand on a two-season fashion-forward offering that offers contemporary style with ergonomic design.

The debut collection will be a curated AW24 collection designed in-house by the FitFlop team, referencing the luxury brand’s creative use of colour as an inspiration. This will be followed up by an “extensive collaboration” for the SS25 season, offering a unique and vibrant range that captures the designer’s bold, contemporary design language.

Both collections will “combine FitFlop’s patented midsole technologies with Roksanda’s modern design DNA, producing incredibly wearable, functional, and stylish shoes,” added the brand.

The first FitFlop x Roksanda collection will be available to buy online and in selected retail stores globally in autumn 2024.