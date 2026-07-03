Five belt trends defining SS27: timeless leather, stone-set chains and the return of power width

The belt has spent a few seasons as an afterthought. For SS27, it returns to centre stage. As silhouettes turn pared-back and quiet-luxury restraint sets the tone, a single well-chosen belt is the quickest way to make a look feel finished and current. FashionUnited looked at five belt trends shaping the category for 2027, with accessories specialist HVEG Accessories Group interpreting each for the European market.

Classic, timeless belts

The classic leather belt remains the backbone of the category. Clean styles with understated hardware drive repeat business year after year, regardless of what else is trending. This shows in the full-grain leather designs from Belt Fashion, HVEG Accessories Group’s dedicated belt division, such as a cognac belt with a polished gold-tone horseshoe buckle, and a slim bordeaux style with a minimalist rectangular plate. These are the dependable core lines buyers reorder season after season.

Credits: HVEG Group

Big waist belts

Wide belts are back as a statement piece. Worn over knitwear, blazers and dresses, a so-called power-width belt cinches the waist and reshapes a silhouette instantly. The 40 to 60 millimetre range has become the new standard, a clear move away from the ultra-thin straps of recent years, and it suits obi wraps, tie fastenings and oversized buckles. Belt Fashion’s styles range from a suede-and-leather tie with a sculptural ring closure to a knotted calf-leather wrap.

Credits: HVEG Group

Braided belts

Braided leather brings texture and a handcrafted feel to simple outfits. It fits SS27’s holiday and resort mood, where hand-finished detail and neutral tones signal craftsmanship. HVEG’s version comes in a skinny metallic finish that stays light and works across seasons. Wear it at the natural waist over slip dresses, shirting or high-waisted trousers, or thread it through denim for a softer, boho-leaning look.

Credits: HVEG Group

Chain belts with stones

The chain belt returns with a jewellery-led feel, worn low on the hip. It taps into SS27’s appetite for tactile, semi-precious detail. HVEG’s gold-tone links are set with resin cabochon stones in amber, tortoise and mixed tones, while lobster clasps and chain-extender drops keep sizing flexible. It works just as well over a dress as with tailoring.

Credits: HVEG Group

Bag belts: the category to watch

Once a runway novelty, the belt bag has settled into core assortments, driven by steady demand for hands-free, modular dressing. HVEG offers two takes: a slim black style with a studded envelope pouch, and a croco-embossed design with a polished turn-lock closure. Both combine practical carry with eye-catching hardware and move easily from day to evening.

Credits: HVEG Group

Across all five brands, HVEG Accessories Group treats belts as a category in their own right, not as an add-on purchase. Through its belt division, Belt Fashion, the group offers timeless leather styles that retailers reorder season after season, alongside more directional designs. In-house design, seasonal B2B showrooms and never-out-of-stock programmes provide both freshness and continuity. The collection spans a wide price range, from accessible everyday styles to premium statement pieces, giving buyers the flexibility to respond to trends while maintaining a strong core assortment. Striking that balance is a key focus for 2027.