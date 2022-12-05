Five unmissable homewear trends to keep an eye on

Comfortable but elegant, casual but trendy, particularly during the lockdown period, homewear has imposed itself over the seasons and has become a must-have. For remote working or going out, homewear has proven its effectiveness. Brands have understood this, as more and more of them are integrating a homewear line in their collections, confirming that this trend is here to stay.

FashionUnited has compiled the five must-have homewear pieces to be found in brands' special collections.

Oversized pieces

What could be better than oversized clothes to feel comfortable? Using natural materials such as linen, Cupro (artificial textile fibre) and organic cotton, Louis Gabriel Nouchi presented a homewear collection with indoor bathrobes, striped pyjamas and satin lingerie. The brand focuses on comfort through loose-fitting clothes and, therefore, reduces the boundaries between indoor and outdoor wear.

Courtesy of Louis Gabriel Nouchi

Knitwear

Indispensable in winter, knitwear can be worn both indoors and outdoors. With its ‘Comfy’ line, Mango presented a homewear collection that is "comfortable as if you were at home, but stylish as if you weren't". The line included soft textures and comfortable cuts with rejuvenated and updated knitwear jumpers.

Collection Comfy - courtesy of Mango

Collection Comfy - courtesy of Mango

The pyjama style set

With its Leisure collection, Cos offers silk pyjamas that it defines as unique with "functional and timeless style."

Cos, collection Leisure - Courtesy of Cos

Cos, collection Leisure - Courtesy of Cos

In the new Maison Kitsuné x Olympia le Tan collection, the pyjamas are decorated with prints of the famous leopard, the brand's signature logo, revisited by New York artist Aurel Schmidt.

Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné by Olympia Le-Tan

At Dior, a pyjama set and silk bathrobes were adorned with the house's favourite codes, the unmistakable Toile de Jouy - available in blue, orange and fuchsia, or revisited in a Zodiac version - as well as the Mizza leopard design. These creations also evoked Christian Dior's fascination with the divinatory arts and signs of destiny.

Collection capsule The Dior chez Moi - Courtesy of Dior

Collection capsule The Dior chez Moi - Courtesy of Dior

The legging

As a must-have piece of homewear and loungewear, leggings are probably one of the most comfortable garments. They are available in different materials: such as knitwear at Etam, cotton and modal at Intimissimi.

BATIA Legging côtelé - site web Etam

Legging modal Intimissimi - site web Mango

The sweatshirt

Another homewear and loungewear staple, the sweatshirt at Savage x Fenty is gender-neutral and inclusive with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Xssential Hoodie - Site web Savage by Fenty

