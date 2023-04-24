Flannels launches ‘The Dress-Up’ rental edit with Leah Abbott

Luxury retailer Flannels, part of Frasers Group, has launched an exclusive rental edit and in-store pop-up curated by London-based stylists Leah Abbott, who has worked with Flo, Jorja Smith and Stormzy.

‘The Dress-Up’ edit by Abbott, marks the stylist's first project with the luxury retailer after joining Flannels' newly formed Creative Council. Described as an “alternative advisory board” it features highly respected polymath creatives who bring to life their passion projects through the lens of youth culture and ‘new luxury’.

Image: Flannels; ‘The Dress-Up’ edit by Leah Abbott

The rental edit and pop-up curated by Abbott will be available at Flannels X for one-month and feature 81 styles from 13 brands, including Alexandre Vauthier, Aya Muse, By Far, Coperni, Dion Lee, GCDS, Jaquemus, Laquan Smith, Maisie Wilen, MISBVH, Poster Girl, Saks Potts, and The Attico.

Abbott has leaned into her 90s and 00s-inspired take on body-confident, high-glamour womenswear to encourage “a different take on the world of rental,” offering sexy and bold glamour looks from Mugler, Coperni and The Attico, alongside coveted It-bags from By Far.

Image: Flannels; ‘The Dress-Up’ edit by Leah Abbott

Commenting on the project, Abbott said in a statement: “When thinking about my role on the Creative Council and what I can bring to Flannels I was really interested in exploring their rental platform and putting a new spin on it.

“I’m super excited to be able to bring together some of the incredible brands that I work with closely in my styling career and offering them as part of this edit for people to discover in a new way; more and more I feel passionate about encouraging people to enjoy fashion consciously, but it should feel just as fun as exploring new season trends.”

Flannels Rental, powered by Hurr, launched in October 2022.

Image: Flannels; ‘The Dress-Up’ edit by Leah Abbott