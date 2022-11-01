Flannels launch luxury womenswear rental offering

Flannels, part of Frasers Group, have launched its own luxury rental offering for women, powered by Hurr, as it looks to “break down barriers in the world of rental”.

The new service is hailed as a “dynamic shift” in the rental market by Flannels and features an “expansive range” of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories from the likes of Area, Coperni, Mugler, Maisie Wilen, Dion Lee, and 16Arlington.

The retailer said that it is offering consumers a “disruptive edit” of the most sought-after womenswear designers at the moment, with a focus on occasionwear, which Flannels added will be refreshed with “seasonal heroes” including categories such as skiwear. Highlights include a studded pink iteration of Coperni’s ‘it’ Swipe bag, Dion Lee corsets and a wide array of sequined 16Arlington midi and mini dresses.

Image: Flannels

Rentals will be available for periods of 4, 8, 10 and 20 days, and will be initially online only via Flannelsrental.com, with nationwide delivery. Flannels added that it has plans to introduce a physical dedicated space for its rental edit in its Liverpool flagship store in 2023.

Flannels partners with Hurr to offer rental service

Flannels rental will be powered by Hurr, who will manage all aspects of the end-to-end experience including logistics, storage and cleaning.

Image: Flannels

The introduction of rental is part of the retailer’s continued strategy for innovation, following its expansion into beauty and ongoing investment into nationwide brick-and-mortar retail spaces such as its mega-store in Liverpool that opened in June 2022.

Flannels added that it hopes its new service will inject "modernity and fashion relevance to the booming online clothing rental market,” which is predicted to hit 7 billion US dollars in value by 2025.

David Epstein, managing director at Flannels, said in a statement: “The launch of Flannels rental is a pivotal moment for the business. Customer experience and innovation are at the centre of our strategy and the rental market is a key area of opportunity and growth within our young consumer base that we’re keen to incorporate within our digital and physical retail model.”

Victoria Prew, chief executive and co-founder of Hurr, added: “We are incredibly proud to be working with Flannels. This is a really exciting indication of the future of retail and how circularity can resonate in a luxury audience. We are looking forward to gaining insights from Flannels’ wealth of fashion-savvy renters and industry-leading brands.”

Image: Flannels