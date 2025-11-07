For SS26 Denim looks that go beyond basic jeans

When Jonathan Anderson presented his debut collection for Dior Spring/Summer 2026, the 74 mesmerizing looks offered so much to take in that one could almost overlook the subtle denim mini-skirts and pussy-bow blouses tucked among them. Yet they were there—proof that Anderson, like several designers this season, embraced denim as a richly expressive fabric, capable of transcending its origins in the classic jean. Washes and finishes ran the gamut, from deep indigo to bleach and tints and distressing, deconstruction and patchworking. Here are ten examples from the SS26 season.

Marques’ Almeida SS26

Credits: Marques’ Almeida SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 33: a cropped corset top, cargo pocket jeans and a maxi-length belted layer, all in stone washed blue denim.

Andersson Bell SS26

Credits: Andersson Bell SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 95: three layered slip dresses under a pair of jeans cut off and frayed below the waist and given denim inserts below the knee.

FDMTL SS26

Credits: FDMTL SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 51: a shirt in a patchwork of washed Japanese style denim pieces with hidden placket and flap pockets and a distressed jacket styled as a skirt

Han SS26

Credits: Han SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 15: a cropped denim jacket in a light blue wash and stenciled logo and matching shorts.

Aknvas SS26

Credits: Aknvas SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a light blue corseted denim dress with panniers attached with cross stitched laces and matching thigh high waders.

Orefice SS26

Credits: Orefice SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a long line jacket in washed and distressed light blue denim with stand-up collar and matching pleated front below the knee shorts.

Phillip Lim SS26

Credits: Phillip Lim SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 16: a collarless jacket with fitted waist and peplum in white-washed pale blue denim with four pockets and matching asymmetric hem skirt with pockets in a darker wash.

Sacai SS26

Credits: Sacai SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 25: a jacket in medium blue wash denim patches and white canvas inserts with frayed edges and a matching bubble skirt fashioned from jeans.

MSML SS26

Credits: MSML SS26

Look 41: a loose fit aviator suit in dark denim with center zip, four pocket details and a belt.

Ahluwalia SS26

Credits: Ahluwalia SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 19: a dress in light blue stone wash with a split and knotted waist and asymmetric buttons