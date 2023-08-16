For the modern man: Selvedge Denim by Dstrezzed

In collaboration with the world-renowned denim mill Candiani, Dstrezzed innovates and launches Comfort Stretch craftsmanship for the modern gent.

A legacy of craft for the modern day wearer

Quality and comfort are synonymous with pioneering menswear brand, Dstrezzed. And now they’ve taken their offering to another level with their latest innovation: The Dstrezzed Selvedge Denim. Their long-term partnership with the greenest mill in a blue world, Candiani, is a sure sign of sustainability and exceptional quality.

The signature fit: Gent D with a golden twist

Designed with a loose taper, it’s an everyday fit for all occasions, especially with the innovative addition of comfort stretch. Yet the attention to detail with distinctive Dstrezzed branding shows the commitment to quality and storytelling. Each piece is woven on the Candiani shuttle looms, part of the prestigious Rivetto d’oro – the golden rivet collection – which is a sign of excellence in the denim world (and beyond).

For the love of selvedge

The Dstrezzed selvedge philosophy is simple: "Give it some time. Wear it, don’t wash it. Feel it, don’t force it. Leave it, don’t expect it." Selvedge denim allows the wearer to tell their own story. The denim starts off as a rigid piece of material and is dyed with the patented Indigo Juice®, which fades in a special kind of way. Over time, the crisp selvedge bends and breaks and adapts to the unique routine and life of the person wearing it and creates a masterpiece.

The Modern Gent Collaboration

As part of the launch, Dstrezzed connected with 30 modern gents to embark on a six-month journey with their selvedge jeans. Encouraging them to live their unique lives in their Candiani Comfort Stretch Selvedge, so that they could tell their own stories with their jeans. The result: an indigo patchwork of both individuality and camaraderie.

Dstrezzed added one copy of these unique blueprints as a ‘selvedge replica’ to their collection. So don’t want to risk the blue stains of a dry denim? Find the perfect replica in their stores and have your own selvedge look with none of the worries.

About the brand

For over a decade, Dstrezzed has been a trailblazer in creating quality and comfortable menswear that resonates with the contemporary man. With collections available at 800 international locations, Dstrezzed celebrates life's pleasures, encapsulated in the brand ethos – 'Don't Stress.’' The iconic octagonal logo symbolizes infinity and unity, a powerful emblem of the enduring bond shared in the brotherhood of the modern gent.

