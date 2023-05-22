Form, fashion, function: Ma.strum enters German market for SS24 season

British menswear brand Ma.strum is taking its first steps on the German market and is currently seeking agents and distributors. With their utilitarian design and innovative, functional material, Ma.strum shows great potential to cater for the German customer who values functionality and quality.

Ma.strum was originally launched in 2008 as a partnership with the Massimo Osti Archive - an archive dedicated to its namesake late fashion designer and ‘garment engineer’ who is widely known for his innovative and technical approach to fashion. With his original brand Stone Island he brought the concept of military-inspired apparel and the importance of research and development in fashion to a new level.

Although Ma.strum has been independent from the Massimo Osti Archive since 2011, their designers are still inspired by military and utilitarian design approach to fashion.

As such, Ma.strum’s SS23 collection features a selection of light outerwear that can be layered and combined with their selection of overshirts and polos to create looks that are ideal for the Northern European change of seasons and mid-temperature weather. Trousers and shorts show distinctive technical features, including drawstrings, zippers and cargo pockets. While the designs are reminiscent of Massimo Osti’s vintage apparel, Ma.strums looks distinguish themselves with a cleaner and sportier realisation.

Image: Ma.strum, courtesy of the brand

Inverted product development as the key to innovative garments

‘Form follows function’ is a longstanding design principle in architecture and industrial design, where shapes and lines of an object reflect its intended purpose. Ma.strum takes this concept a step further by applying it to fashion: the product development process starts with the purpose of the garment.

Herein, Ma.strum implements research and development, in which the brand sounds out possibilities to improve the design of the garments, their materials and their longevity. This inverted product development process leads to a meticulous engineering process, pushing forward designs that consider how the wearer engages with and is protected by their garment. For spring/summer 24 Ma.strum has expanded its line to include swim, reverse loopback sweaters and ultra-lightweight packable outerwear. They continuously adapt their garments, improving them from season to season to reach their highest potential. Colourwise, Ma.strum sticks to neutrals, black, oilslick and navy with occasional colour pops in orange, candy or pumice.

Image: Ma.strum, courtesy if the brand